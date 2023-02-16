Jokowi regarding Sambo’s verdict in Eliezer: everyone must respect





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on all parties to respect the verdict given to former division chief Propam Polri Freddy Sambo and 4 other defendants in the case of the premeditated murder of Brigadier Joshua. According to Jokowi, the decision was given careful consideration. “It has been decided. We have to respect. Everyone has to respect,” Jokowi told JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Thursday (2/16/2023). As known, the judges of the South Jakarta District Court (PN Jaksel) delivered their verdict Freddy Sambo with the death penalty, Putri Candrawathi with 20 years in prison, Strong Ma’ruf 15 years in prison, Bripka Ricky Rizal Wibowo 13 years in prison and Bharada Richard Eliezer 1.5 years in prison. Jokowi said the power to issue a verdict rests with the court and the government cannot intervene. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “This is the domain, the judicial domain. The territory of the court. We cannot interfere,” he said. Nevertheless, Jokowi believed that the judge’s decision took into account the facts and evidence available. “But I think the decision I make is based on looking at the facts and the evidence,” he said. Additionally, according to Jokowi, witness testimony is an important consideration in sentencing. Freddy Sambo cs. Jokowi then pointed out that the government could not speak further about the judge’s decision. “I think the witness testimony was important in yesterday’s decision, I saw it. But again, we can’t comment,” Jokowi said. (is is)

