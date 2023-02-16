Indias BBC Raid is just its latest attack on the press

Comment this story Comment

A visit to BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai by income tax officials draws international attention to the precarious state of press freedom in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government euphemistically described it as an investigation, which is an unsubtle way of characterizing a tax raid.

There’s no subtlety in the timing either: three weeks ago the British broadcaster aired a documentary drawing attention to Modis’ alleged role in the deadly sectarian riots that tore through his home state of Gujarat in 2002. Modi is notoriously sensitive on this front: His government banned the documentary and attempted to block clips on social media platforms as well as screenings at universities.

Government spokespersons and leaders of Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have built a steamroll against the BBC, accusing it of maintaining a colonial mindset. (The broadcaster defended the documentary as rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards. The documentary cites a UK Foreign Office report, which raises questions about Modis’ actions during the riots, which resulted in over 1,000 casualties, mostly Muslims.)

The tax raid, inevitably, has been cheered on by the BJP’s vast army of trolls, which are amplifying the attacks on Modis’ critics and political rivals. The New York Times editorial board had warned just a day earlier that government attempts to suppress the film were another sign that India’s proud tradition of a free press was in danger, undermining its democracy. The raid will no doubt inspire more such alarms from abroad.

But this train has long since left the station. Press freedom in India has been under attack since the start of the Modi era in 2014. Until recently, the main targets of government intolerance and ruling party anger were the national media, especially the local language press.

I got some glimpses of how it works in a poorly starred stint as editor of the Hindustan Times, New Delhi’s leading English-language newspaper. Barely two years in power, the Modi government already exhibited an intolerance of criticism that was familiar to me from my previous experiences as a foreign correspondent in Middle Eastern dictatorships. Stories deemed embarrassing to the government or ruling party have regularly led to shaming phone calls from ministers and bureaucrats: threats ranged from withholding advertisements and pursuing punitive lawsuits to investigations into my finances personal and those of my family.

And yes, there were dire warnings about tax raids.

As a US citizen, I enjoyed a degree of protection not available to other publishers. And the pressures against the metropolitan English-language newspapers were nothing compared to what my counterparts in the small-town and vernacular press had to endure.

In the years since I left Delhi, things have only gotten worse. Intimidated into conforming to the official diktat, much of the Indian media is content to encourage Modis’ abuse of power. Just a few weeks ago, the largest in a declining category of independent TV networks was acquired by Gautam Adani, the controversial billionaire and longtime admirer of Modi.

More than any action against prominent foreign media, this campaign of coercion and subversion has jeopardized what Indians are proud to call the world’s greatest democracy. It is no coincidence that Freedom House has, for the past two years, classified India as partly free; I would be very surprised if his latest report, due next month, does not extend the streak.

But Modi has not paid the price for the democratic withdrawal that has characterized his rule. Neither India’s economy nor its position in the free world has suffered.

India’s trajectory resembles that of Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has used the same combination of economic pressure and intimidation to achieve near total dominance of the media landscape. Media in both countries are equally vulnerable. Their administrations are able to use the leverage of the government being a major advertiser to silence critics. Since the media are often part of large family conglomerates, the owners are particularly vulnerable to bullying and blackmail. Independent outlets are bought up and muzzled by businessmen eager to curry official good graces.

In both countries, governments use tax raids and frivolous harassment lawsuits. Intimidation of journalists by armies of trolls is common. And ruling party supporters are not above physical violence against the toughest critics.

India and Turkey have something else in common: Western indulgence has instilled a sense of impunity in their rulers. Having received little criticism for his bullying of Turkish media, Erdogan has become emboldened to target foreign media. The BBC raid suggests Modi is making the same leap and with the same confidence that he need not expect a pushback from abroad.

The British government, keen to boost commercial ties with India, offered only a pro forma defense of the BBC’s independence, and even that was undermined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who told the Parliament that he disagreed with the characterization of Modi in the Foreign Office. Office report.

The Biden administration appears to have taken much the same see-no-hear-nothing stance. State Department spokesman Ned Price responded to a question about the controversy with the blandest of bromides: We support the importance of a free press around the world. He softened even those more blunt criticisms with a homily on the shared values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies.

Prosperous and dynamic India can be. Its democracy, however, is neither of these things.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Hindustan Times, Editor-in-Chief of Quartz and International Editor of Time.