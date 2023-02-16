A visit to BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai by income tax officials draws international attention to the precarious state of press freedom in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government euphemistically described it as an investigation, which is an unsubtle way of characterizing a tax raid.
Politics
Indias BBC Raid is just its latest attack on the press
There’s no subtlety in the timing either: three weeks ago the British broadcaster aired a documentary drawing attention to Modis’ alleged role in the deadly sectarian riots that tore through his home state of Gujarat in 2002. Modi is notoriously sensitive on this front: His government banned the documentary and attempted to block clips on social media platforms as well as screenings at universities.
Government spokespersons and leaders of Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have built a steamroll against the BBC, accusing it of maintaining a colonial mindset. (The broadcaster defended the documentary as rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards. The documentary cites a UK Foreign Office report, which raises questions about Modis’ actions during the riots, which resulted in over 1,000 casualties, mostly Muslims.)
The tax raid, inevitably, has been cheered on by the BJP’s vast army of trolls, which are amplifying the attacks on Modis’ critics and political rivals. The New York Times editorial board had warned just a day earlier that government attempts to suppress the film were another sign that India’s proud tradition of a free press was in danger, undermining its democracy. The raid will no doubt inspire more such alarms from abroad.
But this train has long since left the station. Press freedom in India has been under attack since the start of the Modi era in 2014. Until recently, the main targets of government intolerance and ruling party anger were the national media, especially the local language press.
I got some glimpses of how it works in a poorly starred stint as editor of the Hindustan Times, New Delhi’s leading English-language newspaper. Barely two years in power, the Modi government already exhibited an intolerance of criticism that was familiar to me from my previous experiences as a foreign correspondent in Middle Eastern dictatorships. Stories deemed embarrassing to the government or ruling party have regularly led to shaming phone calls from ministers and bureaucrats: threats ranged from withholding advertisements and pursuing punitive lawsuits to investigations into my finances personal and those of my family.
And yes, there were dire warnings about tax raids.
As a US citizen, I enjoyed a degree of protection not available to other publishers. And the pressures against the metropolitan English-language newspapers were nothing compared to what my counterparts in the small-town and vernacular press had to endure.
In the years since I left Delhi, things have only gotten worse. Intimidated into conforming to the official diktat, much of the Indian media is content to encourage Modis’ abuse of power. Just a few weeks ago, the largest in a declining category of independent TV networks was acquired by Gautam Adani, the controversial billionaire and longtime admirer of Modi.
More than any action against prominent foreign media, this campaign of coercion and subversion has jeopardized what Indians are proud to call the world’s greatest democracy. It is no coincidence that Freedom House has, for the past two years, classified India as partly free; I would be very surprised if his latest report, due next month, does not extend the streak.
But Modi has not paid the price for the democratic withdrawal that has characterized his rule. Neither India’s economy nor its position in the free world has suffered.
India’s trajectory resembles that of Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has used the same combination of economic pressure and intimidation to achieve near total dominance of the media landscape. Media in both countries are equally vulnerable. Their administrations are able to use the leverage of the government being a major advertiser to silence critics. Since the media are often part of large family conglomerates, the owners are particularly vulnerable to bullying and blackmail. Independent outlets are bought up and muzzled by businessmen eager to curry official good graces.
In both countries, governments use tax raids and frivolous harassment lawsuits. Intimidation of journalists by armies of trolls is common. And ruling party supporters are not above physical violence against the toughest critics.
India and Turkey have something else in common: Western indulgence has instilled a sense of impunity in their rulers. Having received little criticism for his bullying of Turkish media, Erdogan has become emboldened to target foreign media. The BBC raid suggests Modi is making the same leap and with the same confidence that he need not expect a pushback from abroad.
The British government, keen to boost commercial ties with India, offered only a pro forma defense of the BBC’s independence, and even that was undermined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who told the Parliament that he disagreed with the characterization of Modi in the Foreign Office. Office report.
The Biden administration appears to have taken much the same see-no-hear-nothing stance. State Department spokesman Ned Price responded to a question about the controversy with the blandest of bromides: We support the importance of a free press around the world. He softened even those more blunt criticisms with a homily on the shared values that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies.
Prosperous and dynamic India can be. Its democracy, however, is neither of these things.
More from Bloomberg Opinion:
India’s growing population is an economic virtue: Matthew Winkler
India could prepare for free trade, but not for all: Mihir Sharma
India in danger of missing its big G-20 moment: Pankaj Mishra
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Hindustan Times, Editor-in-Chief of Quartz and International Editor of Time.
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/indias-bbc-raid-is-just-its-latest-attack-on-press/2023/02/14/d05a4fc8-acbc-11ed-b0ba-9f4244c6e5da_story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boys Hockey: Power Play Goals Ice Park Rapids’ 4-1 win over Greenway – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Looking back at Nicola Sturgeon’s career as First Minister of Scotland
- Strong demand for low generation of UK iron scrap
- Men’s tennis improves to 6-0 ahead of ECAC Indoor Championship
- Scandal of unpreparedness
- China announces Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran, calls for lifting of sanctions
- Earthquake Survivors Still Pulled From Ruins Despite Long Odds |
- PDIP ignores, Jokowi Mania backs Prabowo in 2024 presidential election
- Conway finds next football coach in Lamars Pierce, district approval expected Monday | Football
- Moderna CEO to face Senate hearing on COVID vaccine price (NASDAQ:MRNA)
- Cinema can do what cricket can’t, says Shabana Azmi – newspaper
- The man went on a shooting spree at the Buffalo grocery store