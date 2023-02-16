LHC sets condition for Imran Khan to seek bail





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) arrives to appear in court in Islamabad on September 1, 2022. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has requested the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to appear before it tomorrow (Thursday) if he wishes to obtain a protective bond in a case regarding protests outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh’s remarks came on Wednesday as he heard Khan’s plea. The PTI leader moved the High Court after an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Islamabad rejected his bail in the same case earlier today after Khan failed to appear in person before it.

The ousted prime minister, who was removed from office in a no-confidence decision, was implicated in October last year after the announcement of Toshakhana’s verdict by the ECP, sparking protests across the country . Khan had been released on medical bail after being injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during a November 3 rally.

Not only had the ATC summoned the head of the PTI, but a banking court had also asked Khan to appear before it in the prohibited financing case. However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the banking court to hold its verdict until February 22 in a sigh of relief for the ex-prime minister.

The LHC said it would ensure Khan’s safety and asked his lawyer to ensure the PTI chief’s attendance tomorrow (Thursday) as an in-person appearance was the first rule in a protective bond case.

Case hearing

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer argued that, according to his medical report, it was difficult for the PTI chief to walk.

Khan wants to appear in the relevant court, he argued, however, according to the doctor, he will be unable to walk for three weeks.

Khan’s lawyer then asked the court to grant him a protective bond on medical grounds.

For this, Judge Saleem said, the appearance of the suspect is necessary even in the case of a protective bond.

He further stated that in light of the problem, the head of the PTI may come to court in an ambulance.

Affirming that the law was the same for all regardless of power or prestige, the judge said: In principle, I should deny this request, but I make a concession.

Khan’s lawyer then argued that there were security concerns. The court then offered to send police officers to bring Khan to court to ensure his safety.

The law is fixed, justice reiterated, the suspect must appear in court. If you wish, I can ask the Punjab IG to provide security for Khans.

He then ordered Khan to be brought to court at 8 p.m. later that day, adding that he was used to working late. The court then adjourned the hearing for some time.

After the hearing resumed, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the LHC and asked Judge Sheikh for permission to speak.

In response, the judge said that since Fawad was not wearing a lawyers’ uniform, he could not speak in the courtroom.

Afterwards, Khan’s lawyer began his arguments and told the court that the IHC had also awarded the PTI chief medical redress, as doctors had not yet cleared the former prime minister to travel.

The judge then said the first rule for bail is that the suspect must appear in court to apply for bail. The attorney said he would introduce his client via video link.

“Implement the procedure. However, if you guarantee that you will present your client in the morning, then I will adjourn the hearing until tomorrow,” the judge remarked.

“Whether you bring him on a stretcher or in an ambulance, it doesn’t matter, but without his appearance in person, I will not grant bail,” Judge Sheikh said.

Fawad intervened and asked the court to set tomorrow’s date for hearing arguments. The LHC refused and said that if Khan’s in-person attendance is guaranteed, only then will the hearing be adjourned.

The lawyer then asked the court to allow him to consult his client. The court then adjourned the hearing until 8:15 p.m.

ATC

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, pointed out that the Extra Sessions Judge had granted the PTI chief provisional bail until February 27.

Awan asked the court to extend bail, adding that Khan had tried to come but could not travel. “Imran Khan did not try to flee the country or the court,” he said.

The judge said other defendants should also receive relief if Khan receives compensation for a gunshot wound. To this, Awan said the court should give his client the last chance. “I am ready to post a bond of Rs 10,000,” he added.

“Let me take instructions to withdraw the bail plea,” the attorney said. The ATC judge noted that the court will announce a verdict if the bail application is not withdrawn.

Later, after waiting for the PTI chief, who was on provisional bail, for more than an hour, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict of voiding Khan’s bail.

The banking court forbids to render its verdict

The banking court had also summoned Khan at 3:30 p.m. as his bail was about to expire in the prohibited financing case. But the head of the PTI asked the IHC to ask the court to issue a verdict.

The IHC ordered the Banking Court not to issue its verdict on PTI chief Khan’s bail request until February 22.

The court had ordered Khan to appear before it in the banned finance case by 3.30pm when his bail expired today, however, the former prime minister challenged the order in the High Court.

A two-member bench, comprising Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard the PTI leaders’ plea.

During the hearing, the Khans’ lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, told the court that the Banking Court granted interim bail on October 17. He added that on November 3, the leader of the PTI was shot dead during the long march in Wazirabad.

The exemption was requested six times after the incident and 2 times before the incident, Khan’s lawyer said. He added that his client had never hesitated to appear in court, adding that the medical reasons and the facts were known to all.

The court, after hearing the arguments, issued a stay order and barred the banking court until February 22 from issuing a verdict in this regard. The bench also asked the lawyer to submit a new medical report from the head of the PTI at the next hearing.

What happened in the banking court?

Today when Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen arrived in court, she ordered officials to clear the courtroom as it was very crowded. The judge then ordered a break so that the courtroom could be emptied.

When the hearing resumed, the Khans’ lawyer, Barrister Safdar, began his arguments on extending the PTI chiefs’ bail for three weeks.

The lawyer told the judge that his client was over 70 but was fit as he exercised regularly. He added that it takes a youngster three months to recover from a gunshot wound.

Safdar also shared that his client was also exempt from showing up for biometric verification due to his advanced age. He then urged the court to grant the former prime minister an exemption from appearing in the case for another three weeks. The lawyer also shared the X-rays of the head of the PTI.

We only ask for three weeks for him to be able to stand without support. If our plea is not heard, it must be written that our doctor [assessment] is not correct, Safdar said. He also added that the court must also write that the head of the PTI was not hit.

The lawyer, before concluding his arguments, also informed the court that his client was not present in Islamabad at the moment.

After Khans’ lawyer finished his arguments, co-defendant Tariq Shafis’ lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, came to the podium.

Ashfaq argued that a criminal case cannot be filed in the prohibited financing case. Even if the first information report (FIR) is admitted, there will be no conviction, Ashfaq said. He also asked if there was any statement or document that the funds were prohibited.

He argued that a mosque is not required to ask its donors what their source of income is. The lawyer added that even if the founder of Abraaj, Arif Naqvi, committed a crime, how can the party that raised the funds be declared criminal?

It is alleged that the crime was committed by Arif Naqvi abroad. Arif Naqvi was sentenced there, so what are we doing here? asked the lawyer. He also claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency was hiding facts.

Shafis’ lawyer asked how his client, Imran Khan and Amir Kayani were at fault if Naqvi defaulted abroad. At this point, Judge Shaheen intervened and told the lawyer that he was giving incorrect arguments as the case only related to bail.

I make no observation, it is only a case of bail, said the judge. After the pleadings of the lawyers for the head of the PTI and the co-accused were concluded, the special prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi presented his arguments.

Abbasi said it was argued in court that no one is questioned if they donate funds to a mosque. It only happens in Pakistan and not in the United Arab Emirates.

After all the lawyers spoke, the judge ordered Khan to appear in court today.

If Imran Khan does not show up, the law will take its course, Judge Shaheen had warned.

After the hearing resumed, Khan’s lawyer said the High Court had blocked that court from issuing bail plea orders. To this, the judge replied that she had not received any order in this case.

The lawyer said he asked the judge to wait until 4 p.m. for the order. To which the judge said she will if that order has been issued, saying she will announce a decision if not.

“If the court does not issue a stay order, a verdict on the bail plea will be announced,” the judge said.

The Banking Court then requested a copy of the suspension order issued by the IHC. The judge said the copy will be checked once the court receives it. The hearing has been adjourned until then.

After the hearing resumed, Judge Shaheen confirmed that she had received the order from IHC and delayed announcing a verdict on the bail plea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1040897-islamabad-banking-court-summons-imran-khan-to-court-in-prohibited-funding-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos