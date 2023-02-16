Aadi Mahotsav 2023: 21st Century India is walking the mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, says PM Modi





Image source: PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Aadi Mahotsav National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Aadi Mahotsav 2023 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Aadi Mahotsav’, the national mega tribal festival today (February 16), at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. “India of the 21st century is walking on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Now the government is going from Delhi to meet what used to be considered remote. What used to be considered remote is now mainstream “, Prime Minister Modi said at the National Tribal Mega Festival. “Over the past 8-9 years, events like Aadi Mahotsav which are related to the tribal community have become a campaign for the country. I myself have been part of several such programs. The welfare of the tribal community is also a matter of personal relationships and feelings for me,” added the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has been at the forefront of taking action for the welfare of the country’s tribal population while respecting their contribution to the country’s growth and development. The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, trade and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Objective of AadiMahotsav2023: This year, it is held from February 16 to 27 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The program will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes across the country in more than 200 booths at the venue. About 1,000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav. Since 2023 is celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like crafts, handcraft, pottery, jewelry, etc., special emphasis in the Mahotsav will be on the presentation of Shree Anna cultivated by tribes. (With contributions from agencies) ALSO READ:PM Modi dials up US Biden after ‘historic’ Air India-Boeing plane deal I DETAILS ALSO READ: Prime Minister Modi can mobilize the world to solve the problem of the Russian-Ukrainian war, says Macron latest news from india

