Does Trump plan to reinstate firing squads and mass executions if re-elected in 2024?





In February 2023, we received a letter from readers asking if former US President Donald Trump plans to bring back firing squads and mass executions if he is re-elected in 2024.

This news was first reported on February 14 by Rolling Stone reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Patrick Reis. The headline read, “Trump plans to bring back firing squads, mass executions if he takes over the White House.”

The sources cited for the Rolling Stone reports were named anonymously as “three people familiar with the situation”. One of the sources was identified as “a former Trump White House official.”

According to the story, Trump had repeatedly asked close associates, “What do you think of firing squads?”

The anonymous sources in the article mentioned several supposed ideas that had been advanced by Trump, including “expanding the use of the federal death penalty and bringing back prohibited methods of execution”, possibly televising videos of executions, bringing back hangings and guillotines, and even “creating a flashy government-backed video ad campaign” to promote the plans. He also mentioned the former president’s record of federal executions during his tenure in the White House.

In correspondence with Rolling Stone, a Trump spokesperson denied the claim about creating a video ad campaign, saying of the claims, “Either these people are fabricating lies out of thin air, or Rolling Stone is being duped by these morons.”

Snopes is unable to independently verify the claims in the article. We’ve reached out to the Trump campaign with several questions and will update this story if we receive a response. At the time of publishing this story, the former president had yet to make any mention of the Rolling Stone article on his Truth Social page.

On Trump’s official 2024 campaign website, the death penalty is mentioned on his “Agenda” page alongside his plans to eliminate drug cartels:

President Donald J. Trump has harnessed the full power of government to keep deadly drugs, opioids, and fentanyl out of our country. As a result, drug overdose deaths fell nationwide for the first time in nearly 30 years. Joe Biden enabled drug cartels to wage war on America, steal innocent lives and ravage our communities. President Trump will eliminate drug cartels just as he eliminated ISIS. It will impose a total naval embargo on the cartels, order the Department of Defense to inflict maximum damage on the leadership and operations of the cartels, designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and stifle their access to the global financial system. President Trump will obtain the full cooperation of neighboring governments to dismantle the cartels, or else expose all bribes and bribes that allow these criminal networks to maintain their brutal rule. He will ask Congress to ensure that drug smugglers and traffickers can receive the death penalty. When President Trump returns to the White House, vicious drug lords and traffickers will never sleep soundly again.

The Rolling Stone report noted that Trump had previously mentioned the death penalty and cartels in his 2024 campaign announcement speech, which took place on November 15, 2022.

A few weeks earlier, on October 22, at a rally in Robstown, Texas, Trump recounted an alleged discussion he had with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to Trump, Jinping said: “When we catch a drug dealer, we give him a trial, quickly, and if he’s guilty, he’s executed. Then they send the bullet to the family and they want the family pays for the cost of the ball.” The crowd at Trump’s rally applauded this idea of ​​how to deal with these criminals. These remarks can be seen at 16:07 in this C-SPAN video.

