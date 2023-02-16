Coins and faces Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa





The national discourse is disappointing. Leadership is sorely lacking in all the faculties of the head and the heart. The machinery of government afflicted with apathy and denial; and the hunger for power, protocol and paisa all too evident among politicians of all shades and colors. In this mode of sleepwalking towards an entirely avoidable catastrophe of our own making, the say-able must be said and said loudly, as the big egos of the stakeholders affect the state of union of this revered country, for which too many fought too long with blood, sweat and toil. While this company called Pakistan is standing tall and coming out of this crisis strong, the process has exposed and would expose many as the clothes come off.

First of all, Imran Khan, who made an epoch. Every day, IK, the star leader of contemporary Pakistan, fires volleys at General Bajwa, the discredited army chief, in an effort to stay relevant by sensationalizing his own shortcomings. In the litany of accusations, he claims that General Bajwa “conspired with his political opponents to remove him with the help of the United States”, as stated in a February 11, 2023 interview with Voice of America. Later in the interview, he retracts and squarely blames General Bajwa for his ordeal saying “it was not the United States who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It was unfortunately, from the evidence that has come to light, General Bajwa who somehow managed to tell the Americans that I was anti-American. The eviction plan “was not imported from there. It was exported from here to there”. In this confusing pun, he interprets the Cipher quoting Donald Lu, as an American part of the sazish (conspiracy) bordering mudakhilat (intervention). Later, after saber blows, he endears himself to the United States by promising better relations with the superpower, if he returns to power.

On the crucial issue of negotiations with the TTP, he defends his government’s position, citing the resettlement of an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 talibés with their families upon their return to Pakistan as an alternative plan to defeat TTP terrorism. Confusingly asserting that “resettlement had to be done with the consent of politicians all along the border”, the FATA [tribal] region, and with the security forces, plus the TTP. And then he blames the ousting of his government for not having implemented the plan (thankfully), because “the new government took their eyes off the ball”. He holds Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies responsible for regrouping TTP and their “negligence” for TTP’s re-entry, while, oddly enough, he is still prime minister, conveniently avoiding responsibility.

Imran Khan agrees that “the army [in Pakistan] signifies a man, the chief of the army. If so, he deliberately criticized the army and continues to do so. Although there is a fine line between the leader(s) and the led during crises. He continues that after being on the same page with General Bajwa, the problem arose when “General Bajwa favored some of the biggest crooks in this country, and he didn’t think corruption was a big deal. , and he wanted us (PTI) to work with them. He claims he had no real authority, as it belonged to the army chief. It therefore absolves itself of all responsibility for the lack of delivery and governance, but curiously takes credit for successes – few and far between – such as the fight against Covid-19.

This interview shows the personality of a popular leader (without any emotional tendencies) who, installed in his own imaginary world, sees things through his own narrow prism. Although terribly inexperienced, he still acts on his intuitions rather than through institutions; sticks to power for “known” reasons rather than stepping down on principle; give an extension to the angry army leader; flip-flop when making a decision; at 72 does stupid things; and above all, never takes responsibility for always scapegoating others for his own shortcomings and failures. And it’s a crucial moral failure, to say the least.

Without any love for his benefactor turned sworn enemy, General Bajwa, after what he has done to every self-respecting soldier and veteran, causing irreparable damage to the reputation of the armed forces, especially the army under his watch, some fact checking seems in order to keep the record straight.

It’s an open secret that IK was thrust into power following the 2018 election, earning it the infamy of ‘selected’, following the ‘failure’ of PML’s tested alternatives -N and PPP, for their perceived and proven corruption. Three milestones from a long list ripped the single-page IK shared with General Bajwa. Extension to General Bajwa, dismissal of General Faiz Hamid from the ISI to the Peshawar corps, as well as poor governance and the poor state of the national economy. Truth be told, the vote of no confidence was entirely within the law and the constitution. IK lost because it could not muster enough members in parliament, plain and simple, without getting into the ifs and buts of the political circus that marred the holy month of Ramadan 2022.

But the direct and indirect acquiescence of IK and PTI to the denigration of the military primarily by the PTI Youth Brigade, on the scale and magnitude that has been witnessed and continues unabated to this day , made IK a very controversial leader. Although the ranks and record of the PTI quickly draw comparison to the similar anti-army vitriol of some in PML-N and PPP, the slander sponsored and encouraged by the PTI far outweighs these two parties combined. The narrative generated by the media savvy PTI is more toxic, more scathing, more pointed, more direct, broader due to social media and affects everyone who has an association with the military. And by continuing in this mode without weighing the costs, IK betrays its conflicting and impulsive predilections. By following Gandhi-style agitational politics, it eclipses the constitutional politics of Jinnah, Pakistan and its model. His rants like ‘absolutely not’, haqeeqi azadi and his obsession with corruption, which he has ‘absolutely not’ been able to root out in his more than three years in power, are political gimmicks at best that could win him over. votes, but would fail if not supported by coherent plans. Pakistan needs a leader to steady the ship and heal the nation, not divide it.

By avoiding compromise and not sitting with the “corrupt” as if they were waiting for the angels instead; and in criticizing the military in public, while desperately seeking patronage behind closed doors, he doesn’t seem to be as principled as he claims. Therefore, in his reckoning, he will again be a poor choice, due to his combative style and inherent contradictions, unless he becomes rahbar-e-tahreek leaving governance in competent hands. But ironically, PTI minus-Imran is just a mob. (To be continued)

Published in The Express Tribune, February 16, 2023.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all our daily pieces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2401374/imran-khan-and-gen-bajwa-coins-and-sides The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos