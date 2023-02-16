The Guardian’s view on Britain and Europe: Brexit is never over | Editorial





RIshi Sunak’s position as Prime Minister hinges on a Conservative parliamentary majority won by Boris Johnson on the basis of three words: Get Brexit done. Mr Johnson honored the pledge in the narrow technical sense to complete Britain’s legal withdrawal from the EU. But in no other sense of the words, Brexit was not done. Northern Ireland’s main Unionist Party rejected the deal before it was signed, and hardline Tory Eurosceptics quickly joined them in denouncing a treaty they had recently hailed as a triumph. Mr Johnson’s model has offended trade unionists with customs checks in the Irish Sea, a condition of Northern Ireland’s special status within the EU’s single market. The same economic privilege (granted in order to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland) gives the European Court of Justice jurisdiction in the region. For Brexit activists, it is a part of British sovereignty held hostage in Brussels. Mr. Sunak’s approach to these issues, unlike his predecessors, has been one of de-dramatization. Diplomacy is working and the outlines of an agreement are emerging. The EU will facilitate the technical application of customs rules for a smoother flow of goods across the Irish Sea. The UK will concede that ultimately a European court rules on EU rules wherever they apply, including Northern Ireland. This is the basis of a sensible compromise, and as such will face opposition from fanatics for whom any compromise with Brussels is anathema. Labor has offered parliamentary support for a reformed protocol, but relying on opposition votes would be a humiliation for Mr Sunak, whose authority is hardly as solid as it is. Even though the problems in Northern Ireland can be alleviated, Brexit is not done. Fixing the protocol is a necessary prerequisite to make relationships more functional, but not sufficient to restore trust. There is the parallel problem of the retained draft law on European legislation, which is currently being examined by parliament. As drafted, the bill would see swathes of old EU rules automatically removed from the statute book, threatening chaos in the regulatory framework on which post-Brexit trade relies. But this is the purpose of a scorched-earth escape from European markets to make even a modest return to integration impossible. This is not Mr Sunak’s stated plan, but he dares not repudiate it for fear of annoying the hardliners in his party. It is a handicap in a series of future negotiations. The post-Brexit horizon is littered with expiring deadlines and transitional arrangements in various sectors, customs, fisheries, financial services, chemicals, safety standards, energy sharing, rules of origin for vehicles electrical, etc., culminating in a formal review of the entire trade and cooperation. agreement in 2025. By then Britain will have held a general election and Brexit will still not be complete. Brexit will never happen, because the relationship with Europe is a process of permanent negotiation, the terms of which are determined by strategic, historical, economic and geographical interests. Treaties may describe degrees of political proximity or distance, but they cannot alter a British Prime Minister’s duty to build trusted alliances with the nearest neighboring nations. There will, of necessity, one day be a prime minister capable of this task. It wasn’t Mr. Johnson or Liz Truss. It doesn’t appear to be Mr. Sunak either.

