Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Aadi Mahotsav





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Aadi Mahotsav on February 16, 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. This was announced at a press conference by the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda in New Delhi. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Saruta was also present on occasion. Arjun Munda also informed that the Prime Minister will receive a preview of the products that will be displayed at various stalls and will engage with artisans and craftsmen from the tribal communities. Buy Prime Test Series for all Banking, SSC, Insurance and other exams Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate National Aadi Mahotsav – Key Points The Minister further informed that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs makes every effort to ensure the full participation and involvement of tribal communities in realizing the vision of the Prime Minister of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Millet is an integral part of the diet of tribal communities. The United Nations, at the request of the Government of India, declared 2023 International Year of Millets. To commemorate this, raise awareness and increase the production and consumption of tribal millets, tribal artisans from all over the country are invited to display and sell millet-based products and cuisines.

