Mark Meadows: Trump’s chief of staff subpoenaed by special counsel in Jan. 6 investigation

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating the former president and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, a source tells CNN. close to the file.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office is looking for documents and testimony related to Jan. 6, and Meadows received the subpoena in January, the source said. A lawyer for Meadows declined to comment.

The Justice Department did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the subpoena.

The decision to subpoena one of Trump’s top aides, in addition to former Vice President Mike Pence’s recent subpoena, as CNN reported last week, marks the latest important step. of the special advocates’ investigation into Trump’s role in seeking to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Smith is also simultaneously investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office. Although the subpoena is tied to Jan. 6, Meadows may also be interested in investigating the documents. He was one of Trump’s delegates to the National Archives and played a role in discussions about returning government records in his possession.

The special advocates’ subpoena could create a clash with the Justice Department and Meadows over executive privilege. The former White House chief of staff, citing executive privilege, previously fought a subpoena from a special grand jury in Georgia investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. judge then ordered Meadows to testify, finding him important and necessary to the investigation.

Meadows was involved in the infamous phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and a December 2020 meeting at the White House over allegations of voter fraud. Meadows also visited a site where a Georgia election audit was underway and emailed Justice Department officials about unsubstantiated fraud allegations.

On January 6, Meadows walked in and out of the Oval Office and witnessed Trump’s actions as rioters took over the US Capitol that day.

Meadows’ recent subpoena also underscores the aggressive nature of the special advocates’ investigation. CNN reported that Smith also subpoenaed Trump’s former national security adviser Robert OBrien in the two Trump-related investigations, and Justice Department lawyers interviewed the department’s former acting secretary. of Trump’s Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, in recent weeks as part of the investigation into the 2020 election interference.

