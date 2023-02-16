Reviews | Free Speech Under Threat in Supreme Court Immigration Case





Comment this story Comment Supreme Court cases with the potential to reshape American politics get the most media attention. But these are the more routine decisions that must be relied upon to keep key constitutional mechanisms, such as free speech and due process, in good working order. In United States vs. Hansen, judges have the ability to do important constitutional maintenance. This is a law that makes anyone who encourages or induces an unauthorized immigrant to enter or remain in the United States guilty of a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Of course, prisons aren’t overflowing with people advocating amnesty or pushing a friend, relative, or client to extend their visa. The law is usually listed among several criminal offenses in the indictment of immigration fraudsters such as the defendant in this case, Helaman Hansen, who was also convicted of 15 counts of fraud for selling to immigrants a false path to citizenship in California. But Mr. Hansen challenged the encouragement or inducement clause as being too broad, and therefore likely to deter First Amendment protected speech from others. This argument prevailed to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which concluded that the unconstitutional applications of the law so far outnumbered the constitutional applications that it should be struck down. (The court did not overturn Mr. Hansens’ fraud convictions.) The Biden administration appealed to the Supreme Court. We have a window on the judges who are thinking ahead of the oral argument next month because they heard a analogous case in 2020, then dismissed it for formal defect. Judging by the argument in this case, several judges are alarmed by some of the statutes’ implications and keen to narrow their scope, though how they might do so is hotly contested. The simplest option is to declare the law unenforceable because of its intrusion into the First Amendment. The Biden administration says this would undermine its ability to control immigration. But other provisions of the immigration law already prohibit bringing unauthorized immigrants to the United States, concealing them, and aiding or abetting these offenses. Ninth Circuit Judge Ronald M. Gould noted that the government had not identified a case in which the clause was the only legal provision available to punish deplorable conduct. Immigration enforcement does not remotely depend on this vague law. However, as the Supreme Court has said, striking down a law in its entirety is a powerful remedy. Many of the more conservative judges, in particular, might be inclined to read the law narrowly to try to avoid taking such a drastic step. Instead, they could interpret the law as prohibiting soliciting felony, a category of speech that lacks First Amendment protection but requires a closer alignment between speaker and potential offender than mere encouragement. This would keep the law available to prosecutors while indicating that it did not go so far as to cover, for example, legal advice from an immigration lawyer to his client, or a role of church volunteers distributing food in a heavily immigrant community. But is such a constitutionally flawed clause really worth saving? Although entering the country without permission is a crime, staying in the country is generally only a civil offence. A judicially rewritten solicitation law would primarily prohibit behavior that other parts of the law already prohibit. And if the law remains in effect, an ordinary person reading it as opposed to having it translated by the judges might still not reasonably know whether it criminalizes innocent speech. This ties in with the larger issues of this case. A Heritage Foundation study estimated that Congress created 5,199 federal crimes in 2019, a 36% increase since 1994. Many of these crimes are vague and duplicative. The clause at issue in this case certainly fits the bill. The result is the consolidation of prosecutorial power and the erosion of civil liberties. The immediate effects of Hansen on criminal prosecution will be marginal, regardless of the court’s decision. But constitutional erosion tends to accumulate over time. The Supreme Court’s repudiation of a law that unnecessarily undermines the First Amendment would help maintain the country’s constitutional health. The Messages view | About the Editorial Board Editorials represent the opinions of The Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom. Members of the editorial board and areas of intervention: Opinion Editor David Shipley; associate editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (National Politics and Policy, Legal Affairs, Energy, Environment, Healthcare); Lee Hockstader (European Affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic and electoral politics, including White House, Congress, and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society). The Supreme Court Editorial Board See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/02/15/free-speech-supreme-court-immigration-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos