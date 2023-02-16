Hyperbole a lot? Imran Khan says ghee in Pakistan costs 600 billion PKR/kg | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed the nation amid the current economic crisis in the country. But what caught the attention of local residents was his blunder widely shared on social networks.

During his speech, Imran Khan said “1 kilogram of ghee is sold for 600 billion PKR” which sparked reactions on social media. Attacking the Shehbaz Sharif government on inflation, Imran Khan said the situation in Pakistan is tantamount to treating cancer with disprin as the country is in the same place as Sri Lanka before the recent civil unrest.

Read more: In inflation-hit Pakistan, petrol costs PKR 272/litre, diesel at PKR 280/litre: Report

The situation in Pakistan is as follows: cancer is treated with disprin. Pakistan is sinking into more chaos and is in the same place where Sri Lanka was, Imran Khan said, warning: “The situation will become more fragile”.

Global ratings agency Fitch has downgraded Pakistan’s default rating to “CCC-“, meaning we have reached Sri Lanka’s level, he said, adding: “The mini-budget will weigh on the public with more inflation. The only solution to the country’s problems is elections.”

On inflation, Imran Khan said, “The inflation walkers have increased the price of flour, ghee, dal, chicken and other essentials several times over. We must all fight together as one nation for true freedom because the chains of slavery never fall automatically. The chains must be broken.

Pakistan has raised the price of petrol to a record high of PKR 272 per litre, while the price of diesel has increased from PKR 17.20 to PKR 280 per litre, Geo TV reported. The price of petrol has been increased by PKR 22.20, Pakistan’s Finance Division said, while kerosene will now cost PKR 202.73 per litre. Light diesel will cost PKR 196.68 per litre, according to the report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

When not reading, this former literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question “What is the purpose of journalism in society?” …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/exaggerated-gaffe-imran-khan-says-ghee-in-pakistan-costs-600-billion-rupeeskg-101676528668872.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos