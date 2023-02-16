President Joko Widodo and his entourage stop by the Morris Garage stand at IIMS to view the MG 4 EV electric car





The MG 4 EV Morris Garage (MG) electric car is expected to be launched at the IIMS 2023 press conference. However, it was revealed earlier during the Indonesian presidential entourage led by President Joko Widodo and accompanied by the President of MPR and IMI President, Bambang Soesatyo, Mr. Airlangga Hartarto, Mr. Agus Gumiwang, Mr. Pramono Anung and ranks of Ministries at Morris Garage or MG Booth at IIMS 2023 The MG 4 EV is MG’s first crossover model, based on 100% electric propulsion and built on a platform dedicated to future MG electric series. The exterior design is futuristic with sharp curves and angles. “The design is great. The technology is awesome. It is really loved by Indonesian people!” exclaimed President Jokowi to Arief Syarifudin, Director of Marketing and Public Relations of MG Motor Indonesia in the MG statement. Also Read : MG Leans on Electric, Smart to Artistic Cars at GIIAS Surabaya Arief Syarifudin, director of marketing and public relations of MG Motor Indonesia, said. “We thank President Joko Widodo and his entourage for stopping by the MG stand and expressing their impressions and support for Morris Garages. Thanks to this special attention, MG feels confident and is increasingly motivated and excited to be able to provide a better and special driving experience to redefine the expectations of the Indonesian public,” Arief continued. At IIMS 2023, MG carries the Beyond Boundaries theme. “We chose the Beyond Boundaries theme because we believe that the line-up we are presenting this time at IIMS will indeed break all boundaries, especially in MG’s experience approaching 100 years of activity in global motor racing. Apparently, Mr. Jokowi and his entourage also thought the same when they saw the MG 4 EV which we made the prima donna at the IIMS 2023 event,” added Arief who looked so happy after receiving the full support of the Indonesian Presidency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.otojurnalisme.com/mobil/pr-757581077/presiden-joko-widodo-dan-rombongan-mampir-ke-booth-morris-garage-di-iims-lihat-mobil-listrik-mg-4-ev The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos