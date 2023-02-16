Chinese President Xi to Visit Iran, Calls for Sanctions to be Lifted

The Chinese and Iranian presidents on Thursday called for the lifting of sanctions against Iran, part of a stalled international agreement on its nuclear program.

China’s Xi Jinping also accepted an invitation from Raisi to visit Iran and would do so at his convenience, the two leaders said in a joint statement on the final day of a three-day state visit to China by Raisi.

The leaders called for the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal and ordered the reimposition of sanctions against Iran.

President Joe Biden said in 2021 that the United States would return to the accord if Iran returned to compliance, but talks have stalled since September 2022.

“All relevant sanctions must be fully lifted in a verifiable manner to promote full and effective implementation,” Xi and Raisi said.

China and Iran have stressed that lifting sanctions and ensuring economic benefits to Iran are important parts of the deal.

On Tuesday, Xi told Raisi that China would “constructively participate” in talks to resume negotiations on the implementation of the deal, while expressing support for Iran in safeguarding its rights and interests.

“China firmly opposes interference by outside forces in Iran’s internal affairs and undermining Iran’s security and stability,” the leaders said in the statement.

The two leaders have also drawn up several initiatives, including the promotion of e-commerce and agriculture, but no major agreement has yet been announced that could help Iran alleviate a severe economic crisis it faces.