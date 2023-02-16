Get Imran Khan by ambulance if needed, Lahore court rules





LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan to be brought before him in an “ambulance if he is injured and cannot walk” as he Seeking bail for protection in case, Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh’s remarks came on Wednesday as he heard Khan’s plea asking for bail in a case filed against him for protesting outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Geo News reported. The PTI chief moved the high court after an Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his bail in the same case earlier today after Khan failed to appear in person before him, according to the report. Toshakhana’s verdict was announced by the ECP, sparking protests across the country. Khan had been released on medical bail after being injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during a November 3 rally. Not only had the ATC summoned the head of the PTI, but a banking court had also asked Khan to appear before it in the prohibited proceedings. funding file. However, the Islamabad High Court ordered the banking court to hold its verdict until February 22 in a sigh of relief for the ex-prime minister. At the start of the hearing, Khan’s legal adviser argued that, according to his medical report, it was difficult for the PTI chief to walk. “Khan wants to appear before the competent court, but according to the doctor, he won’t be able to walk for three weeks,” he said. Khan’s lawyer then asked the court to grant him bail protection on medical grounds, Geo News reported. To this, Judge Saleem said: “The appearance of the suspect is necessary even in the case of a protective bond. He added that in light of the issue, the PTI chief may come to court in an ambulance, Geo News reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/pakistan/bring-imran-khan-in-ambulance-if-needed-rules-lahore-court/articleshow/97954414.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos