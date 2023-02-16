Adanis’ fall revives scrutiny of billionaires’ close ties to Modi

The rapid downfall of Indian billionaire Gautam Adanis has sparked scrutiny of the tycoons’ close ties to India’s prime ministerNarendra Modi.

Adani lost his crown as Asia’s richest manin a few days,as his fortunes crumbledafter a report by an American short-selling companyHindenburg Researchend of January alleging fraud.

The fallout rippled through global markets, and last week,MSCI reduced its weighting by four Adani shareson the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

India’s biggest industrialist has also caught the eye of the country’s watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Board on India. The market regulator is now launching an investigation into the allegations made by Hindenburg against the Adani business empire.

The debacle laid bare the long-standing relationship between India’s super-rich titans and the political elite.

The Hindenburgs report has further heightened attention on the billionaire tycoons’ close ties to Modi.

Adani has achieved this gargantuan feat with the help of government facilitators and a cottage industry of international companies that facilitate these activities. These corruption issues permeate multiple levels of government, according to the report.

In a rebuttal of more than 400 pages, theThe Adani Group rejected these allegationscalling them a calculated attack on India.

The company did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. The prime minister’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Buddy capitalism

India has always struggled with crony capitalism, but the warm relationship between Modi and Adani has taken it to a different level, according to Ashok Swain, head of the peace and conflict research department at the University of India. Uppsala in Sweden.

Modi and Adani probably share the closest relationship a politician can have with a businessman; certainly, that had never happened in India. Their rise was together, added Swain, a seasoned observer of Indian politics.

Adanis’ family-owned conglomerate ranges from airports and seaports to coal and renewable energy and, most recently, media.

India’s chosen growth model requires a degree of crony capitalism, said Milan Vaishnav, South Asia director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Vaishnav added that the Modi government’s industrial policy is based on creating national champions in industry, and Adani has been the poster child so far.

There is no doubt that Adani holds this position today, at least in part because of his closeness to the prime minister, he said, but also because of the perception that he is capable of execute large-scale projects.

A fruitful relationship

The relationship between Adani and Modi is long-standing.

Both men hail from the western Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi was chief minister in 2001. Adani was an early supporter of Modis’ political aspirations and grew champion theIndian leaders’ growth visionfor India.

Modi flew in an Adani jet afterhe was elected to the national office in 2014.

That Adani and Modi forged a close bond during their years in Gujarat is an open secret, Vaishnav noted.

There is no doubt that the fortunes of these two men are linked, he said, especially in recent years, as the government has increased capital spending while making a concerted push on infrastructure.

Adani Group is a key player in Modis’ ambition to transform India into a $5 trillion economy, said Alim Remtulla of Medley Advisors.

Both men epitomize Gujarat’s growth model, he said, referring to the embrace of close relations between big business and government.

Specifically, infrastructure is a key element of the Modis nation-building plans. Adani [Group] is one of the few companies in the country that can deliver these big infrastructure projects across the country, Remtulla told CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia.

Similarly, for Adani, he needs Modi’s implicit support to raise funds for these capital-intensive projects. So it’s a long and fruitful relationship that goes back decades, he said.

Opposition attacks

The Hindenburg report turned out to be a political giveaway for India’s opposition, which for years railed against Modi for his links to Adani. As national elections loom next year, opposition critics have seized on the report to attack Modi and his party.

India’s main opposition Congress party has staged protests and demanded an investigation into Hindenburg’s allegations. Opposition critics have also accused the Modis government of granting unfair favors to Adanis’ business empire.

The whole country has observed a close connection between the business interests of the Adani Group and your [Modis] eagerness to help him using government policy. This pattern is consistent across all sectors from agriculture to energy to transport, Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary of the Congress parties,said in a statementlast week.

In 2018, theModi government would have changed the rulesthis allowed Adani to bid for and ultimately win tenders for six airports. It was met with outrage amid cronyism criticism. The government has denied these allegations.

After Modi became prime minister, Adani continued to benefit from the relationship, but on a much larger scale, Swain said.

In addition to licensing airports and ports, changing environmental rules for Adanis coal mines, and changing rules to favor Adanis holdings in special economic zones, Modi has helped companies d ‘Adanis in many ways, he said.

In his address to parliament last week, the prime minister seemed unfazed by opposition criticism and made no mention of Adani.

The blessings of 1.4 billion compatriots are my greatest suraksha kavach, Modi said, using a Hindi term meaning security shield.

And you can never break that security shield with the weapons of abuse and lies, he said, as opposition lawmakers chanted Adani, Adani.

Adani dismissed claims that he obtained personal favors from Modi, calling the allegations baseless.

Prime Minister Modi and I come from the same state. This makes me an easy target for such baseless allegations, the tycoon said, according to a January report inIndia today.

My professional success is not due to an individual leader but to the political and institutional reforms initiated by several leaders and governments over a long period of more than three decades, he said in the report.

Political damage?

Politically, it is difficult to predict what effect, if any, the new review will have on the popularity of Modis and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, observers said.

I am skeptical that Adani’s crisis will tarnish Modi personally or hamper the BJP’s electoral prospects, Carnegies Vaishnav said.

Yet the relationship between Modi and Adani is so long and strong that it will be difficult for the prime minister and his party to emerge from this crisis unscathed, Swain added.

Adani’s close connection to Modi forced his supporters and India’s Hindu nationalists to defend [Adani]for the past nine years. It won’t be so easy to distance himself from Adani now, he said.

However, they will try to bring Adanis down on an international plot against Modi, he added.