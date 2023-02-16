President Jokowi appreciates Basarnas’ quick response on the ground





President Joko Widodo appreciates the speed with which the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has responded to disasters or transport accidents that have occurred. This was conveyed by the Head of State during the opening of Basarnas Working Meeting and 2023 Search and Rescue Potential Coordination Forum at Basarnas Command Center, Jakarta on Thursday 16 February 2023. “I followed some of them and I saw directly on the ground, the speed of response of Basarnas which I must transmit as it is, very fast. Because indeed the hopes of the victims and the hopes of the victims rest on the SAR team,” President Jokowi said. However, the Head of State reiterated the importance of using technology to speed up the search and rescue process on the ground. According to the president, the evacuation speed determines the number of lives that can be saved. “The evacuation speed to determine the number of lives saved is also on the SAR team. Therefore, in my opinion, the use of technology to speed up search and rescue is very important,” said the chief. of State. The President also encouraged Basarnas to be able to continue to increase the use of technology so that the search and rescue process in the event of natural disasters on the ground can work more efficiently. The President mentioned a number of equipment that can support the search and evacuation process, such as drones, robot snakes, robot divers and body armor for the SAR team. “In my opinion, Basarnas still has a lot to do, for example drone rescue, even though i saw it earlier droneher, but if drone to evacuate the people we don’t have yet. Then also for the effectiveness of this rescue and search, several countries in America, in Japan snake robots were used (snake robot)“, said the president. “Then it has also been demonstrated in front of the effectiveness of search aids reaching depths of up to more than 1,000 meters, more than 1 kilometer ago diving robot. The person doesn’t have to dive, but the robot is told to dive,” he continued. In addition, President Jokowi instructed the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) and the Cabinet Secretary to be able to assist Basarnas in obtaining the equipment. “Later, Mr. Coordinating Minister of PMK, please note that the Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Cabinet Secretary, will be assisted by Basarnas to have the equipment that I talked about earlier,” the president said. Apart from the equipment supported by sophisticated technology, the president pointed out that community involvement and education is also one of the important things in the process of aid and search, especially for people who found in disaster-prone areas. “Therefore, educating the public in places that often experience floods, earthquakes or other prone places. This again educates the community to be very important so that the community has knowledge and skills in It’s very important to start responding, educating the public so that they understand what to do at the first incident,” the president said. Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Basarnas Marsdya TNI Chief Henri Alfiandi were also present to accompany the President during the event.

