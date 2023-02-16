Kazakhstan to deliver 55 tonnes of additional humanitarian aid to Trikiye





ASTANA Kazakhstan will provide 55 tons of additional humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Trkiye in instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on February 15. Humanitarian aid includes clothing (warm jackets and pants), tents, metal beds and bedding, among other essential items. The plane carrying humanitarian cargo will arrive in Gaziantep. Kazakh citizens in the country continue to donate to humanitarian relief efforts. According to the information center of the East Kazakhstan region, residents have collected more than 35 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothes, among other essential items. Humanitarian aid will be sent to Astana on February 15 and delivered to earthquake-affected areas in Trkiye. Since February 13, citizens of Kazakhstan collection 115 tons of humanitarian aid across the country for Trkiye, according to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. The third Kazakh plane carrying humanitarian aid to Syria arrived in Aleppo on Feb. 14 as part of Kazakhstan’s effort to deliver 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the country. The plane brought tents, blankets, mattresses and other essential relief items. The last batch of help will be delivered one day later. Kazakhstan’s rescue and medical teams continue to work in two shifts in Gaziantep and Nurdagi around the clock. According to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, as of February 15, Kazakh rescuers have found seven survivors and recovered the bodies of 88 victims, including ten children. Kazakh doctors treated more than 140 people, including 17 children. On February 14, a sniffer dog named Jacob helped a Kazakh rescue team find and rescue people trapped alive under the rubble for more than a week after the earthquake. Keeping in touch with the survivors, the rescuers gradually advanced towards them using electric tools and pulled the father and his two children from the rubble after more than 20 hours of work as a team at the risk of their lives. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on February 14 that 35,418 people were killed in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck near the southeastern city of Kahramanmaras on February 6, which makes it the deadliest earthquake in Turkish history. According to information initially available from the Trkiye Health Disaster Coordination and Management Center, some 158,165 people have been evacuated from the quake-affected areas as of 13 February.

