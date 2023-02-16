Possible arrest of Imran Khan: a large contingent of police reaches Zaman Park – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan’s possible arrest: Large contingent of police reaches Zaman Park

A large contingent of Lahore police along with senior police officers from Islamabad reached Zaman Park.

February 16, 2023 05:17

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have become active again in arresting Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday canceled the president’s bail of the PTI for failure to appear in a case concerning a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A large contingent of Lahore police along with senior police officials from Islamabad reached Zaman Park, the residence of the PTI chairman, in the early hours of Thursday for a possible arrest of Imran Khan.

According to sources, the police forces present in Qila Gujar Singh and Police Lines were also alerted and the police set up checkpoints at Mall Road, Jail Road, Garhi Shahu. Police teams also patrol the areas around Zaman Park.

According to police sources, senior police officers gave instructions to law enforcement to reach Zaman Park, while riot forces present in the Police Lines were also alerted.

On the other hand, a large number of PTI workers are present in front of Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park for the protection of their leader and ready to thwart any attempt by the police to arrest the former Prime Minister.

Sources said the accused PTI activists outside the PTI leader’s residence were brandishing slogans in support of Imran Khan and against the police. In the event of police action, there are fears of a clash between law enforcement and PTI workers, sources said.

