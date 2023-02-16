Quanfan, the method of Chinese police to persecute its citizens around the world

Xi Jinping has extended the persecution of internal and external dissent

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has a website called the chinese threat. It is often updated with links to news stories about the FBI’s efforts to counter it. First on the list is the FBI’s investigation into a Chinese balloon shot down by an American fighter off South Carolina on February 4. But if you look closely, there are many other surprising areas of Chinese subterfuge and surveillance. One of the most surprising is the persecucine china of fugitives beyond its borders. The scale of global activity is now staggering – involving many thousands of suspected criminals – and increasingly straining relations with the West.

Police forces around the world are trying to enlist the help of their counterparts in other countries to catch the fugitives. But China often skips the formalities. Last October, FBI Director Christopher Wray accused China of interfering with our independent judiciary, violating both our sovereignty and the rules of police conduct to carry out unlawful intimidation campaigns here in our backyard. Since 2020, the FBI has charged 16 people, mostly Chinese nationals, with engaging in such activities. We see the Chinese government resorting to blackmail, threats of violence, harassment and kidnapping. In fact, they hired Criminal organizations in the United States, offering them bounties in hopes of successfully bringing the targets back to China, Wray said last year.

Many cases involving the FBI and other Western security forces involve a technique that China calls Quanfan, or the persuasion to return. It’s an understatement for measures ranging from pressuring relatives in China to deploying thugs to threaten suspects in the countries where they live.

Since Xi Jinping took over as China’s leader in 2012, the use of quanfan has exploded. There are two main reasons. The first is Xi’s war on corruption. This has led Chinese police to turn their attention overseas, where thousands of corrupt officials have fled. The second reason is convenience. Getting suspects onto a plane to return home can be much easier than asking for help from police in other countries. Western governments are increasingly alarmed by what they see as a violation of sovereignty and an abuse of individual rights that quanfan often entails.

Launched by China in 2014, Operation fox hunting it’s a global effort to repatriate people it describes as corrupt officials (the FBI says many are also wanted for political reasons). It was extended in 2015, with the name of Operacin Sky Net, to also cover those involved in financial crimes. Sky Net managed to capture more than 10,000 people, according to official reports. Not all were abroad at the time. Official data is spotty, but a report by Xinhua, a government news agency, provided a breakdown for 2018. It was a typical year, with 1,335 people detained under Sky Net. Of these, more than 29% were detained at the border or inside. China (some fugitives return to China with new identities). Figures from Xinhua showed that among those detained overseas, quanfan techniques were used in more than half of the cases.

The Chinese regime’s police have set up their own overseas ‘police stations’ to ‘convince’ Chinese citizens to return to the country (REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo)

Alarm has grown in several Western countries following a report last year Save Defendersa human rights group based in Spain, according to which the Chinese police have set up numerous gas stations abroad. Chinese authorities say their staff is made up of volunteers from ethnic Chinese communities. Its stated role is to help Chinese expats speak to the police in China about bureaucratic issues such as renewing their Chinese driver’s license. But some of them have been involved in quanfan operations, Safeguard Defenders says (China has dismissed these reports as a malicious exaggeration). The Dutch and Irish governments have ordered the closure of offices suspected of having links to Chinese police in their countries. In November, Wray said he was very concerned about police stations. The FBI raided it in New York.

In 2020, the FBI filed its first complaint against individuals in the United States for crimes related to Operation Fox Hunt. The indictments against them and others who have since been detained for similar offenses accuse China of secretly sending government agents to the United States to carry out Fox Hunt operations. If proven, the charges suggest that these agents enjoy using a variety of surrogates to do the dirty work of spying on, harassing and threatening fugitives. People recruited to help may include private investigators, relatives and friends of the target, as well as Chinese expats willing to show their allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party.

The hunt for scammers

Over the past two years, China has used quanfan techniques against a new breed of Chinese criminals overseas: crooks who use the phone or the Internet to defraud people in China. The number of scammers is far greater than those targeted by China’s anti-corruption police, and the methods used to ensure their reimbursement are more overt brutal.

Between April 2021 and July last year, some 230,000 persons suspected of transnational crimes in the field of cybercrime and telecommunications educated and persuaded to return to China, according to state media. In the first nine months of 2021, Quanfan successfully removed 54,000 people from northern Myanmar, a notorious cybercrime and telecommunications hotspot.

Police in several parts of China have openly threatened to take draconian action against relatives of people staying in or returning from blacklisted areas if they do not cooperate with investigations. In July, authorities in Wenchang, a city on the island province of Hainan, said the suspects’ children would not be allowed to attend any type of school in the main urban area of ​​Wenchang. Spouses, parents and children of suspects will have their health insurance benefits withdrawn for major medical treatment. None of his direct relatives can work for the state. In many places, authorities have painted the homes of relatives of suspects with words like family of fraudsters.

In Donghai county on China’s east coast, local police have offered leniency to suspects returning in the coming days from countries known as scam bases. These are Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. From March 1, those returning from these countries will face severe penalties. Sanctions will include cancellation of the family register, which can make a person a aprid, freezing bank accounts and banning their children – if they are still in China – from attending expensive schools. Those who have simply violated the immigration laws in any of these countries will also be punished. Apparently, Donghai police assume that mere presence in the specified countries without proper documentation is evidence of involvement in transnational crimes.

Unlike the United States, most of these countries (with the exception of Indonesia, which some Chinese governments see as another scam hotspot) have close ties with China, including its police forces. But it’s clear that China isn’t just waiting for them to shut down the scammers’ operations themselves. Phone and online fraud cause enormous public resentment in China, probably more so than corruption. Therefore, local governments, spurred on by Beijing, are trying to show their toughness with extensive sanctions against the families of suspects in their own countries.

Even in China, murmurs of dissatisfaction with Quanfan methods arise from time to time. Comments have been circulating on the internet describing the punishment of loved ones as guilt by association. Some Chinese jurists have questioned how the police make clemency offers to returnees: how can they anticipate what the courts will decide? Why should quanfan targets be treated differently than those who surrender to Chinese police without having fled overseas? In an article published in 2021, two academics from Jilin University warned that pressure on the police to successfully repatriate fugitives could easily lead to the use of inappropriate methods, such as threatening and terrorizing suspects and pressuring on their loved ones. Such behavior, they wrote, has affected China’s rule of law image abroad.

However, China is unlikely to try a different approach. There are no others who achieve such results. The West’s growing distrust of China is clouding the prospects for better cooperation with Western judicial authorities. As a senior US law enforcement official said in 2020, Chinese fox hunters are becoming the hunt.

2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

