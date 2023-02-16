Tripura Polls 2023: PM Modi calls for votes in record numbers

As Tripura residents come out to vote for 60 state seats to decide the fate of the next state government on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to vote in record numbers and boost the festival of democracy.

In his recent tweet, Prime Minister Modi called on voters to use their caste rights and vote to boost voter turnout this time to an all-time high. He also said the vote would also strengthen India’s democracy. He placed particular emphasis on the young population of the state to show up and vote.

Tripura Assembly Election Live Updates

Urge the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the democracy festival. I particularly call on young people to exercise their right to vote. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2023

Urge the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the democracy festival. I especially call on young people to exercise their right to vote,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday.

In the state election, people must vote for the candidate in their constituency who is most likely running for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), its ally the Indigenous Peoples of Tripura Front (IPFT); Congress-CPI (M), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), TIPRA Motha, etc.

Read also : Tripura Assembly Polls: Key Constituencies to Watch in Triangular Struggle

The saffron party is in the running for 55 seats and its ally, the IPFT, is in the running for the remaining five seats. Another party, TIPRA Motha has decided to go solo and will run in 42 of the 60 constituencies in the state.

The tribally dominated seats in the state will be the primary decision maker in the ongoing state assembly elections. There are a total of 20 predominantly tribal seats in Tripura. In addition to the other parties, the CPI(M) will contest 43 seats and its Left Front partners Forward Block, RSP and CPI one each.

The Indian National Congress will contest 13 seats. While, the TMC will compete for 28 seats. A total of 58 candidates will fight independently.