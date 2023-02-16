By video call, President Jokowi greets the INASAR team in Turkey





President Joko Widodo directly hailed the Indonesian Search and Rescue Team (INASAR) and the Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey, Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, who was carrying out a humanitarian mission to help earthquake victims in Turkey. The conversation took place via a video call connection at the command center of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Jakarta on Thursday, February 16, 2023. “How are things and conditions in Turkey? asked President Jokowi who was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Head of National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Marsdya TNI Henri Alfiandi. “Thank God, all the teams in Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy are all in good health, Mr. President,” replied Yopi Haryadi, head of the alert and training sub-directorate of the ‘National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) who served as the INASAR team leader in operations in Turkey. “It’s really cold, what time is it in Turkey?” asked President Jokowi. “It’s very cold, Mr. President. It’s 3 degrees (Celsius) here, but it’s like being in the fridge, Mr. President. It’s 5 a.m.,” Yopi replied. President Jokowi then asked about the latest conditions in Turkey. According to Yopi, currently the death toll due to the earthquake in Turkey has exceeded 30,000 victims. The INASAR team continued to go to the field to help evacuate the victims still crushed by the ruins of the building. In his report, Yopi Heryadi said that the INASAR team consisting of 48 staff members and 2 sniffer dogs arrived at Adana airport on Monday, February 12, 2023. Upon arrival, the INASAR team immediately put set up a base of operations or base of operation (BoO) and directly carry out search and rescue operations. “We have searched seven areas, namely Sumeriah Mah, Antakiya, Haraparasi, Cekmece, Cebrail, Esenlik and Electric. So far, we have found and evacuated 12 victims,” ​​Yopi said. “In addition to that, we have also assigned two people as reception and departure center part of the United Nations to receive the arrivals and returns of international USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) teams as well as a person from the USAR coordination cell as the coordination center for international SAR operations in Turkey,” he said. he continued. To the INASAR team, President Jokowi also said that he had communicated with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by telephone. According to President Jokowi, President Erdogan appreciated the quick work of the INASAR team. “Last night I also called, I spoke with President Erdogan about our team, our medical and SAR team who are already in Turkey and he expressed his appreciation because we were considered fast,” said the President Jokowi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/lewat-panggilan-video-presiden-jokowi-sapa-tim-inasar-di-turki/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos