PM Modi inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav and pays tribute to the freedom fighter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Thursday, February 16) inaugurated the annual Indian National Aadi Mahotsav Tribal Festival in Delhi at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near the India Gate. Modi pulled the ribbon inaugurating the festival alongside Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. The Prime Minister also toured the many stands on display at the stadium and also paid a floral tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda from the Munda tribe. Munda’s birthday was first celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, 2021, as part of India’s 75th Independence Day. Modi was also able to watch a tribal dance performance with performers from Telangana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. During his address, the Prime Minister donned an indigenous handwoven fabric called Risa from Tripura and spoke about the growing demand for traditional products of India, especially those made by the tribal community like bamboo. “Northeast products are exported even to foreign countries,” Modi said. Modi also did not forget to accuse the previous administration of stunting the growth of the bamboo industry in the state, which is no longer as restricted as before. “Under the previous government, the cutting of bamboo and its use was legally prohibited. We have introduced bamboo into the category of grass and removed all prohibitions. With this, bamboo products have become part of a large industry. “, Modi added. . The festival is an effort to personify the Center’s mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, Modi said. He pointed out that the celebration of the indigenous community, which was thought to be so remote, was now common and held in the national capital of New Delhi. Modi added that the welfare of the tribal community was for him a matter of “personal relationships and feelings”. Addressing the indigenous people in the audience, the Prime Minister said he had witnessed firsthand and experienced their traditions and learned a lot from them. The 2023 budget has allocated Rs 15,000 crore for a development mission aimed at improving particularly vulnerable tribal groups. Of the 705 Scheduled Tribes in India, 75 have been identified as PVTG and are spread across 17 states and one union territory. In his opening remarks, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda hailed the Modi government’s efforts to highlight the growth and development of tribes. “Prime Minister Modi has allocated the budget to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with the aim that as we enter ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the issues of tribes and tribal areas will be resolved by 2047,” said Munda. He also added that the prime minister closely and personally monitors tribal affairs and often checks in with the ministry. The annual festival, which is a celebration of tribal culture, trade, cuisine and art, will run from February 16-27. The week-long event is free to all visitors and features over 200 stalls highlighting the diversity of India’s indigenous population. After touring the stands ahead of his speech, Modi said he felt India’s diversity and greatness had come together to stand tall today and showcase the nation’s tradition. Besides showcasing tribal handicrafts, artisans and looms, there will also be food stalls serving tribal cuisine including thapdi roti, litti chokha and sabudana vada. This year, “Shree Anna” or millets grown by tribal communities will take center stage to highlight the Modi government’s International Year of Millets initiative. These efforts will make the Prime Minister’s goal of an “Aatmanirbhar” India true for all tribal communities, Munda said. (Edited by : CH Unnikrishnan )

