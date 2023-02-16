Inaugurated by Rotary President Joko Widodo, IIMS 2023 opens today!





AKURAT.CO, In the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the largest auto show i.e. Indonesia International Motor Show 2023 (IIMS 2023) was officially opened at JiExpo Kemayoran on Thursday (2/16/23). Besides Jokowi, MPR RI Chairman Bambang Soesatyo was also present at the official opening of IIMS 2023, who is also the chairman of the Indonesian Motorists Association. Along with Bambang Soesatyo and Kompas Graedia CEO Lilik Oetama, Jokowi opened the biggest car exhibition, the 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show. “By saying bismillahirrahmanirahim, I officially open IIMS 2023,” Jokowi said at the inauguration of IIMS 2023 in Central Jakarta on Thursday (2/16/23). read also: Jokowi hosted this largest automotive exhibition. According to him, the Indonesian automobile industry has good prospects. Sales have increased significantly every year. In 2022, car sales will reach 1,048,000 units, an 18% growth over the previous year. At the same time, motorcycle sales increased by 3.3% to 5,221,000 units. In addition, he also said that the negative impact of auto sales, which was quite large, was traffic jams in Indonesia. “As a result, we are now stuck everywhere. Jakarta is congested, going to Surabaya is congested, to Bandung is congested, yesterday to Medan is congested,” he said. Nevertheless, the former governor of DKI Jakarta also brings a solution to reduce traffic jams in Indonesia. Jokowi encourages manufacturers who have established their business in the country to increase their overseas sales, i.e. exports. That means not just focusing on home play or the home market. “In order not to get stuck, I invite the automotive industry to focus more on exports. In 2021-2022, from 300,000 more or less, it will increase to 600,000, but we will still lose to Thailand. “, did he declare. IIMS 2023 will be held at JIExpo Kemayoran from February 16 to 26, 2023, showcasing dozens of stand (Incumbent agent Brand) who participate in this exhibition. IIMS 2023 is a record for an automobile exhibition attended by 45 two-wheel, four-wheel, to electric vehicle. What is no less interesting, and quite striking, is the presence of Esemka. Brand The local car brand that was once promoted by President Jokowi when he was mayor of Solo has reappeared after disappearing in 2021.

