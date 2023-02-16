Erdogan revisits old gas proposal with Israeli FM





Leaks in Turkey about the possibility of exporting Israeli gas via Turkey have brought the issue back to the fore following a meeting in Ankara between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan . According to reports, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey has facilities and can help export Israeli gas to Europe. Additionally, according to the same reports, Cohen said the matter would be looked into. It should be noted that these leaks are almost identical to similar leaks made last March when the Turkish president then met in Ankara with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog. Other Israeli press analysts, such as Haaretz’s Barak Ravid, however, believed that this was a scenario with many difficulties that would ultimately not materialize. Meanwhile, sources told Kathimerini that during his recent visit to Jerusalem, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was briefed by his Israeli counterpart on Israel’s energy plans for the coming period. In any case, the Turkish leaks are indicative of Ankara’s attempt to take advantage of the current situation to promote its old goals, despite the internal situation due to the earthquakes. Turkey’s aspiration to mediate the export of Israeli gas to Europe is an old plan and has been proposed, unsuccessfully, by previous governments, even amid Turkish-Israeli tensions. Specifically, before the failure of the Crans-Montana talks to resolve the Cyprus problem in 2017, a plan envisioning a united Cyprus provided for the transfer of gas to the island, then to Turkey and from there to Europe. Since an overland pipeline from Israel to Turkey is probably impossible as it would have to cross either Syria or Lebanon and Syria, the only possibility is cooperation in the LNG sector. Currently, Israeli gas is exported from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe and elsewhere mainly via Egypt.

