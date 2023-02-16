New India will stand at the confluence of aadi and aadhunikta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at tribal festival





What was once considered remote, now the government is making efforts to move in and bring the remote and neglected into the mainstream, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the inauguration of the Aadi Mahotsav at the Major National Stadium Dhyan Chand in New Delhi on Thursday.

Reflecting on this year’s budget, Modi said that under Prime Minister Visvakarma Yojana, traditional artisans would receive economic assistance in addition to skills development training and support in marketing their products. This year, the budget for Scheduled Tribes has also increased fivefold compared to 2014, he said, adding: “Young people who were trapped in the trap of separatism due to isolation and neglect now connect to the general public via the Internet. and infrastructure. It is the sound of the confluence of aadi and aadhunikta (modernity), upon which will rise the soaring edifice of New India. He highlighted the government’s efforts in promoting tribal products and outlined how these products should reach the market and their recognition and demand should increase. He said the previous government banned the harvesting and use of bamboo, but his government included it under the grass category, unlocking its vast potential. The welfare of tribal society is also for me a matter of personal relationships and emotions, he said. I have seen your traditions up close, lived them and learned from them, he added, mentioning his time spent in the Umargam tribal belt in Ambaji. Tribal life, the Prime Minister said, taught me a lot about the country and its traditions. Also present at the event were Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Ministers of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Suruta and Bishweswar Tudu and MoS for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste. The Prime Minister said the Aadi Mahotsav presented a great picture of India’s tribal heritage during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Aadi Mahotsav is like an endless sky where India’s diversity is projected like the colors of a rainbow, he remarked. An annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Aadi Mahotsav celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, trade and art traditional. The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda and browsed the exhibition stands. The festival lasts until February 27.

