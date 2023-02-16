China: Xi Jinping accepts invitation for state visit to Iran

The statement was released on the last day of the three-day period Raisi’s visit to Beijing.

On Tuesday, during a meeting with Iranian President Xi Jinping, he announced, among other things, that China to push for imminent solution to Iran nuclear issue and will actively participate in the negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear agreement.

Since Tuesday, Raisi has been on a three-day visit to Beijing, described by media as the first visit by an Iranian president to China in 20 years. Raisi is accompanied by the head of the central bank and senior trade, economic and oil officials.

Xi podkreli, e China and Iran or “traditional friendship”, and their bilateral relationship “has stood the test of various international changes”. After the meeting, a number of bilateral cooperation agreements were signed. in the fields of agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health and sports, China’s state-run television CCTV reported.

Raisi will ensure Xi o Iran’s opposition to “unilateralism and hegemony” and “foreign interference in the internal affairs” of states, CCTV reported.

Prior to the Iranian President’s visit to China, commentators pointed out that the two Middle Kingdom and Iran face US sanctions, are criticized by the West for their close relationship with Russia during its invasion of Ukraine and are seen as opponents of the current international order with the dominant position of the United States.

According to President Joe Biden’s administration, Iran is supplying Russia with combat drones used against Ukraine.

Iran and China maintain close economic ties, especially in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture, trade and investment, and in 2021 signed an agreement on “strategic cooperation” for 25 years.