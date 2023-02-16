Imran writes to Alvi to demand an “immediate investigation” against General Bajwa – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi to open an immediate investigation against retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa for repeatedly violating his oath of office as army chief.

In a letter dated February 14, Imran listed four ways in which the former army chief allegedly violated the Constitution, while also referring to alleged remarks by General Bajwas published February 9 in a column by Javed Chaudhry as alleged evidence of his claim.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also announced that her party leaders were moving on her Twitter account, sharing photos of the said letter.

Citing Chaudhrys’ column, Imran wrote that General Bajwa had admitted to journalist Javed Chaudhry that we consider Imran Khan [to be] dangerous for the country if he continued to stay in power.

He added that it would be essential to check with General Bajwa who did he call us. The former Prime Minister raised the question: who gave him (General Bajwa) the power to decide that an elected Prime Minister (Imran) was supposed to be a danger to the country if he continued to stay in power?

The leader of the PTI asserted: Only the people, through elections, can decide who they want to elect as Prime Minister. To avail himself of such a right constitutes a flagrant violation of his oath as set forth in Article 244 of the Third Schedule of the Constitution.

Imran then listed General Bajwas’ alleged admission that he was successful in getting the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed.

He claimed that this revealed that the NAB was under the control of the former army chiefs, which was again a clear violation of the constitutional oath because the army itself is a department under the Ministry of Defense and the official civil autonomous institutions (NAB) do not come. [under] military control.

The former prime minister then referred to a YouTube vlog made by journalist Aftab Iqbal. He said that according to Iqbal, General Bajwa told him (Iqbal) in a conversation that he had recordings of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conversations with him.

The PTI president called this a serious violation of the former army chiefs’ oath as well as his own basic human rights. The question is why and under what authorization did General Bajwa record confidential conversations? He asked.

Finally, Imran referred to his visit to Russia in February last year, which was controversial as it was scheduled around the time Russia invaded Ukraine.

He said General Bajwa again committed a serious breach of his oath by publicly opposing the then government’s policy of maintaining neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He (General Bajwa) did this at an international conference in Islamabad on April 2, 2022, the Islamabad Security Conference, the former Prime Minister claimed.

Imran said, “Government policy was established after developing a consensus of all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and retired diplomats who had the relevant experience and were specialists in the field.

Citing Chapter II of the Constitution, which outlines the mandate of the Armed Forces and specifically refers to Articles 243 and 244, Imran reminded Alvi that it was his constitutional duty as President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to take immediate action and to initiate an investigation. .

He called for an investigation to establish whether such serious violations of the Constitution and the oath of office under the Constitution took place.

The development is the latest in long-running acrimony between Imran and General Bajwa, who have once claimed they were on the same page. The cracks in relations between the former prime minister and former army chiefs emerged after the governments were ousted from the PTI in April last year.

Imran had also expressed his demand for an internal military investigation against General Bajwa in an interview with Voice of America Urdu, broadcast on February 10.

In his last public address as army chief in November, General Bajwa acknowledged that the army for seven decades had unconstitutionally interfered in politics.

He had said that military interference in the political sphere by the military continued until February 2021, after which the military deliberated thoroughly on the matter and decided to stay out of politics.

The column

Chaudhry had claimed that he asked the former army chief, why did you overthrow the government of Imran Khan? to which Gen Bajwa reportedly replied: We did not overthrow his government. Our only crime is that we did not save his government. Imran wanted us to step in and save his government.

Chaudhry said he then told Bajwa he should have done it since you had done it before, to which the ex-army chief allegedly said that would have been the most suitable option for him if he looked after his own interest.

I would have continued to support Imran Khan and respectfully retired after saying goodbye to him, but I sacrificed my image for my country. I made the correct but difficult decision, Chaudhry said quoting the former army chief.

The columnist said he questioned Bajwa on how it was the right decision to which the latter replied: Our reading was that these people were dangerous for the country. If they stay, the country will not stay. He goes on to explain that the former prime minister allegedly used a Punjabi word for the Saudi crown prince.

The column claimed that according to General Bajwa, one of Imran’s federal ministers told this to the Saudi envoy who then started having different people translate the word.

In another example, the column claimed that General Bajwa said: We stopped them from trying to make Shaukat Tarin the Minister of Finance. I said to the Prime Minister: Sir, he (Tarin) couldn’t run his own bank, he’s going to blow up the economy, but he wasn’t convinced.

There was an Rs 8 billion bribery case against Shaukat Tarin at NAB. Conversely, the Prime Minister asked us to finish this affair. We were stuck with the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and IMF (International Monetary Fund) so we were forced and so Lt Gen Faiz Hameed got the Shaukat Tarins NAB case dropped.

The column further claimed that the former army chief said: I received a phone call from the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, and he was very worried. According to him, Shaukat Tarin had warmed up the economy and dollar reserves were dwindling rapidly and we need your intervention.

So we were forced to go see the Prime Minister and Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Shaukat Tarin and Reza Baqir were also present at this meeting. I asked the Prime Minister: Sir, you collect 53% tax from customs. It’s wrong. We will be trapped, but he (Imran) said: This is a good thing. Tax revenue is increasing, to which I said: Sir, you collect rupees by sending dollars abroad. The country cannot go on like this. You should arrest Shaukat Tarin otherwise we will default.

Reza Baqir supported this and the Prime Minister agreed but did almost nothing. Asad Umar thanked me after the meeting and said: You are right. We found ourselves on the wrong track. We should have done the things you told us today in the past. You can ask Asad Umar if I say something wrong.

