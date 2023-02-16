Boris Johnson hits out at Sadiq Khan’s ‘crazy’ London ULEZ extension





In a video posted to Twitter earlier today, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson slammed the plan to expand the Ultra-Low Emission Zone, which is due to take place in August 2023. He warned it would affect hardworking families and businesses in outside London with an ‘unfair’. tax grab,” targeting Sadiq Khan.

In the video, the former Mayor of London said: ‘I know a lot about improving air quality in London. I brought many more bikes. “I brought new hybrid buses. I brought in green electric taxis and we reduced nitrous oxide by 20%. “We reduced PM10 and PM2.5 by 15% and that was before we even introduced ULEZ for central London. “You don’t need an all-London broadcast area, it’s inner London that has the air quality problem.” READ MORE: Proposed maximum driving ages have been slammed as ‘blatant discrimination’

Sadiq Khan hit back at opponents of the ULEZ zone, saying he wanted to be “on the right side of history”. The mayor added: “We have introduced the largest scrappage scheme in the history of this country which will help low-income families, charities, sole traders and businesses move from a polluting vehicle to a less polluting vehicle. “I recognize that in the outskirts of London public transport is worse than in central London, so I have also announced the biggest expansion of buses in our city’s history,” he said. told the BBC. He added that the government had not given money to Transport for London to launch the zone, while Bath, Bristol and Birmingham had received funding for clean air zones.

