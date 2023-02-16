Connect with us

Water security a concern, groundwater depletion a challenge for India: Prime Minister Modi at the launch of Jal-Jan Abhiyan

Addressing the launch of Jal-Jan Abhiyan by Brahma Kumaris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the campaign is starting at a time when the whole world sees the water crisis as the crisis of the future. He said the world is waking up in the 21st century to realize that there is little water to use on earth.

In the 21st century, the world understands how limited water resources the earth has," Prime Minister Modi told Jal Jan Abhiyan in Sirohi, Rajasthan, via video conference on Thursday.

He also expressed his joy in seeking the blessings of the late Rajyogini Dadi Janki ji and called him his greatest asset.

Highlighting the problem of water scarcity in India, Prime Minister Modi said that India faces a huge challenge due to depleting groundwater levels.

In the Amrit Kaal, India looks to water as a future. There will be a tomorrow if there is water,” the Prime Minister remarked and stressed that joint efforts must be made today.

He also pointed out that the campaign will be an opportunity for the public to participate in the country’s water conservation effort. He said an emotional connection to natural resources would automatically reduce their exploitation by humans.

Mentioning how water is also worshiped by Hindus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Water conservation is the culture of our society and the center of our social thinking. That is why we regard water as God and our rivers as mothers.”

The Prime Minister also expressed his grief over how the issue of water conservation has been neglected over the past decades by the government. He also talked about the campaigns launched by the BJP-led government like Namami Gange, Catch the Rain, 55 Amrit Sarovar, Atal Bhujal Yojana, etc. which will contribute to water conservation in India.

He also stressed the need to involve women in water conservation projects. He said rural women lead important programs like the Jal Jeevan mission through water committees. Likewise, the Brahma Kumari sisters and their campaign can also play a crucial role in water conservation.

(With contributions from the agency)

