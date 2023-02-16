Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Motor Show Review 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) at JIExpo Convention Center and Theatre, Central Jakarta, DKI Jakarta Province, February 16, 2023





Press release by President Joko Widodo pthere is a preview of the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2023. at the Palais des Congrès and JIExpo TheaterFebruary 16, 2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

First, first, I’m thrilled that in 2022 those cars sold totaled 1.041 million, up 18%. Second, motorcycles, sales of 5.2 million motorcycles. Both from an economic point of view, but there are also problems on the congestion side. Therefore, we will continue to encourage our automotive industry to enter export markets. To export the markets so that the added value is also greater, currencies can also enter. And, we will keep pushing for a broad ecosystem from upstream to downstream for electric cars, we will keep pushing it to be connected with the development of industries related to EV battery. This is what we will continue to do. Already? Journalist

What about electric vehicle incentives, sir? Incentive for electric vehicles, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

incentives [kendaraan listrik] always permanently counted by the Ministry of Finance; how much is the first for the car, how much is for the motorcycle. But, of course, the first priority will be the bike. wong I asked about electric cars earlier, there are queues for a year. Journalist

That’s a lot, sir, huh? President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

Some have been in line for two months, others for six months. Indent, not to mention incentives. But, still in calculations and calculations later, yes. Journalist

Mr. Jokowi, regarding the PSSI KLB, sir. What are your hopes for the PSSI KLB, sir, regarding the PSSI KLB? Expectations for the PSSI KLB? President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

The government is not participating in it according to the law. We hope that with the new president there will be total reform. That’s our hope, yes. So that our football can come to life and at least ASEAN can to walk first we can hold, then asia to walk the second we can hold. This is the government’s only hope. Journalist

Sir, how do you deal with new high-speed rail debt. What is the government’s response and are you worried? President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

What? Journalist

New debt for the TGV project, what do you say? President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

We must be pro towards public transport. Attention, do not be a pro of private vehicles. Although it is in IIMS, pro to transit vehicles. For the so-called MRT, SLR, trains, fast trains, it becomes a must for big cities to integrate these modes of transport within the city and from city to city, so that people do not don’t tend to so-called private cars. Journalist

Sir, what about Ferdy Sambo? About the meeting with Pak Prabowo? About the Sambo trial? President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

When asked why 20, which one answered? Well, you don’t have to answer all of them.

