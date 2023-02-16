Politics
Grateful Russian diaspora joins Turkey earthquake relief efforts
Ainur Akhmetov woke up in the early hours of February 6 in his apartment in the Turkish city of Mersin after feeling a sudden jolt.
“Everything around me was shaking, the closet doors we have by the bed were sliding back and forth violently. I had never experienced an earthquake before,” said Akhmetov, a digital specialist who settled in the coastal town with his family in October after fleeing military mobilization in his native Russia.
After the initial shock passed, Akhmetov and his wife decided to join humanitarian relief efforts for Turkey’s deadliest earthquake in modern history, which has so far claimed more than 35,000 lives. , according President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.
Just 300 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter, Mersin, the capital of the southern coastal province of the same name, has become a key point of refuge for survivors. The city’s recently expanded Russian diaspora has, in turn, played an important role in helping local relief efforts: donating blood, making financial contributions, volunteering at local hospitals, and even traveling to affected areas to help relief efforts on the ground.
“A miracle happened. A sane Russian society was created here. I don’t know a single Russian citizen here who decided to abstain and didn’t help. Virtually everyone is doing something,” Akhmetov told the Moscow Times.
“At one point it seemed to me that some important effort was being led not by locals but by our people,” he said.
More than 150,000 Russian citizens received Turkish residence permits in 2022, according to the country’s immigration service, placing Turkey among the main destinations for Russians fleeing political repression, military mobilization and the economic consequences of the invasion of Ukraine.
Among the Russian passport holders who have sought refuge in Turkey are many Tatars, Russia’s second largest ethnic group and one that has historically maintained close cultural, linguistic, religious and political ties with Turkey.
“Turkey is our promised land where we wanted to find and found peace,” said Rimma Bikmuhametova, a journalist from the Russian republic of Tatarstan who moved to Istanbul last year.
Unlike most other recent emigrants from Russia, Tatars such as Akhmetov and Bikmuhametova found themselves able to integrate quickly into Turkish society thanks to their knowledge of Tatar, a Turkish language that enjoys a high degree of mutual intelligibility with Turkish.
“We don’t live an isolated life, we talk to people, we see that many of them have lost someone,” said Nail Nabiulla, who heads the Tatar independent civil society’s flagship platform, the Azatlyk Union of Tatar Youth.
Nabiulla, who fled his native Tatarstan to Istanbul two years ago to avoid political persecution, organized a fundraising point with his colleagues.
Their aid-raising campaign took place days before a similar campaign initiative by the official representative of Tatarstan in Turkey.
“We saw that the government had done nothing but express their condolences, so we decided that we would do it ourselves on behalf of the Tatars elsewhere because the whole world is helping Turkey,” said the head of Azatlyk.
The group collected hundreds of aid packages weighing over 700 kilograms in total, which were shipped to affected areas in the first days after the earthquake.
But after seeing numerous reports of aid flights or aid simply not reaching certain provinces, the group opted to provide targeted aid to a partner organization in the far southern province of Hatay. of Turkey, which borders Syria.
All boxes collected by Nabiulla are decorated with images of the Tatar flag and signed “Brother Tatars”.
“It is very important to show at this time that the Tatars, as part of the Turkish world, support Turkey,” Nabiulla said in a telephone interview with the Moscow Times.
In addition to help from those in Turkey, Nabiulla also received a series of small financial contributions from people living in Tatarstan and elsewhere in Russia, ranging from 300 ($4) to 1,000 rubles ($13).
“The economic situation in Russia is very difficult, but many Tatars still made donations to their brothers in Turkey,” he said.
Newly arrived Russian immigrants outside the local Tatar community were also quick to offer their help after learning about the various donation initiatives that have sprung up across Turkey from group chats of emigrants on social media.
“I was pleasantly surprised at the responsiveness of my friends and friends of friends, they actively brought in donations and helped with sorting and transporting aid,” said Olya Getman, a Russian-born employee of a gallery in the Cihangir district of Istanbul that transformed its premises into an aid donation center overnight.
The vast majority of those who choose to volunteer at the gallery have moved to Turkey within the past year, according to Getman.
“There was a language barrier but everyone worked amicably,” Getman told the Moscow Times.
The initiative eventually collected six minibuses and three trucks full of aid destined for the badly affected province of Hatay.
When asked what motivated them to donate money, time and effort to help with earthquake relief efforts, many Russian emigrants expressed a desire to give back to a community that had so recently been welcomed with open arms despite the apparent reluctance Turkish authorities to grant residence permits to more Russian passport holders.
“I was born in a small town in the north [in Russia] where we were all brought up with the idea that helping each other is crucial. I can’t even imagine ignoring this,” said Maria Alekseeva, who moved from Moscow to Turkey last March and quickly collected and donated aid packages to earthquake victims.
“Life is unpredictable, tragedy can enter anyone’s home and the best I can do is be there to help,” she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/02/15/russias-grateful-diaspora-joins-earthquake-relief-efforts-in-turkey-a80239
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Improved mentorship program proving popular
- Former Inter Milan owner named head of Indonesian FA
- Boys Hockey: Power Play Goals Ice Park Rapids’ 4-1 win over Greenway – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Looking back at Nicola Sturgeon’s career as First Minister of Scotland
- Strong demand for low generation of UK iron scrap
- Men’s tennis improves to 6-0 ahead of ECAC Indoor Championship
- Scandal of unpreparedness
- China announces Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran, calls for lifting of sanctions
- Earthquake Survivors Still Pulled From Ruins Despite Long Odds |
- PDIP ignores, Jokowi Mania backs Prabowo in 2024 presidential election
- Conway finds next football coach in Lamars Pierce, district approval expected Monday | Football
- Moderna CEO to face Senate hearing on COVID vaccine price (NASDAQ:MRNA)