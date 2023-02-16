Grateful Russian diaspora joins Turkey earthquake relief efforts

Ainur Akhmetov woke up in the early hours of February 6 in his apartment in the Turkish city of Mersin after feeling a sudden jolt. “Everything around me was shaking, the closet doors we have by the bed were sliding back and forth violently. I had never experienced an earthquake before,” said Akhmetov, a digital specialist who settled in the coastal town with his family in October after fleeing military mobilization in his native Russia. After the initial shock passed, Akhmetov and his wife decided to join humanitarian relief efforts for Turkey’s deadliest earthquake in modern history, which has so far claimed more than 35,000 lives. , according President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. Just 300 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter, Mersin, the capital of the southern coastal province of the same name, has become a key point of refuge for survivors. The city’s recently expanded Russian diaspora has, in turn, played an important role in helping local relief efforts: donating blood, making financial contributions, volunteering at local hospitals, and even traveling to affected areas to help relief efforts on the ground.

“A miracle happened. A sane Russian society was created here. I don’t know a single Russian citizen here who decided to abstain and didn’t help. Virtually everyone is doing something,” Akhmetov told the Moscow Times. “At one point it seemed to me that some important effort was being led not by locals but by our people,” he said. More than 150,000 Russian citizens received Turkish residence permits in 2022, according to the country’s immigration service, placing Turkey among the main destinations for Russians fleeing political repression, military mobilization and the economic consequences of the invasion of Ukraine. Among the Russian passport holders who have sought refuge in Turkey are many Tatars, Russia’s second largest ethnic group and one that has historically maintained close cultural, linguistic, religious and political ties with Turkey. “Turkey is our promised land where we wanted to find and found peace,” said Rimma Bikmuhametova, a journalist from the Russian republic of Tatarstan who moved to Istanbul last year.

Unlike most other recent emigrants from Russia, Tatars such as Akhmetov and Bikmuhametova found themselves able to integrate quickly into Turkish society thanks to their knowledge of Tatar, a Turkish language that enjoys a high degree of mutual intelligibility with Turkish. “We don’t live an isolated life, we talk to people, we see that many of them have lost someone,” said Nail Nabiulla, who heads the Tatar independent civil society’s flagship platform, the Azatlyk Union of Tatar Youth. Nabiulla, who fled his native Tatarstan to Istanbul two years ago to avoid political persecution, organized a fundraising point with his colleagues. Their aid-raising campaign took place days before a similar campaign initiative by the official representative of Tatarstan in Turkey. “We saw that the government had done nothing but express their condolences, so we decided that we would do it ourselves on behalf of the Tatars elsewhere because the whole world is helping Turkey,” said the head of Azatlyk. The group collected hundreds of aid packages weighing over 700 kilograms in total, which were shipped to affected areas in the first days after the earthquake. But after seeing numerous reports of aid flights or aid simply not reaching certain provinces, the group opted to provide targeted aid to a partner organization in the far southern province of Hatay. of Turkey, which borders Syria. All boxes collected by Nabiulla are decorated with images of the Tatar flag and signed “Brother Tatars”. “It is very important to show at this time that the Tatars, as part of the Turkish world, support Turkey,” Nabiulla said in a telephone interview with the Moscow Times.

In addition to help from those in Turkey, Nabiulla also received a series of small financial contributions from people living in Tatarstan and elsewhere in Russia, ranging from 300 ($4) to 1,000 rubles ($13). “The economic situation in Russia is very difficult, but many Tatars still made donations to their brothers in Turkey,” he said. Newly arrived Russian immigrants outside the local Tatar community were also quick to offer their help after learning about the various donation initiatives that have sprung up across Turkey from group chats of emigrants on social media. “I was pleasantly surprised at the responsiveness of my friends and friends of friends, they actively brought in donations and helped with sorting and transporting aid,” said Olya Getman, a Russian-born employee of a gallery in the Cihangir district of Istanbul that transformed its premises into an aid donation center overnight. The vast majority of those who choose to volunteer at the gallery have moved to Turkey within the past year, according to Getman. “There was a language barrier but everyone worked amicably,” Getman told the Moscow Times. The initiative eventually collected six minibuses and three trucks full of aid destined for the badly affected province of Hatay.

