



Hundreds of elderly people marched through the cities of Wuhan and Dalian despite a heavy security presence.

Hundreds of pensioners took to the streets in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Dalian to protest cuts to medical benefits, following rare protests in November that led to the end of China’s controversial zero COVID policy. In the central city of Wuhan, videos uploaded Wednesday showed hundreds of mostly elderly people outside Zhongshan Central Park. Video from Wuhan, home to around 11 million people, which was verified by Reuters news agency, showed protesters and uniformed security guards pushing and shoving each other. In the northeastern city of Dalian, hundreds of people also took to the streets to protest health insurance reforms, AFP news agency quoted a local witness as saying. Give me back my medical insurance money, they could be heard chanting in a video, which AFP geotagged in the city’s Renmin Square, where several local government buildings are located. Protests are rare in China, but public anger sometimes flares up, including widespread demonstrations last year against strict anti-pandemic measures that had been in place for nearly three years under President Xi’s zero COVID policy. Jinping. The protests come weeks before China’s annual parliamentary rally in early March. In Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019, police lined up in multiple rows, some locking their arms, while hundreds of mostly elderly protesters marched spread across the main road, shouting complaints. In one video, the crowd began to sing The International, the communist anthem taught and sung in China since the Communist Party took power at the end of the civil war in 1949. Older Chinese are angry at reforms to the country’s public health insurance system, which have cut monthly personal medical allowances for retirees from 260 yuan ($38) a month to 83 yuan ($12), residents say from Wuhan. There was also a protest in the city last week. This money is very little but for the elderly, it is life-saving money, Wuhan resident Zhang Hai told Reuters. He did not attend the Wednesday protest, but said some of his friends did. People aren’t prosperous, so every little bit of money is hugely important, he said. The insurance reforms, phased in since 2021, come as local government finances are stretched due to the years-long commitment to zero-COVID and the collapse of some of the country’s biggest developers. Protests in Wuhan have been exacerbated by the fact that officials have been largely unaffected by the reforms, analysts say. Civil servants and staff of public institutions are still entitled to subsidized medical assistance insurance in addition to the employee health insurance scheme, political risk consultancy SinoInsider said in a note. Senior and retired CCP (Communist Party of China) cadres and retirees have long had access to generous medical treatment at state expense and without having to pay basic health insurance.

