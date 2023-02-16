Basarnas should acquire state-of-the-art research tools: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged the Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) to acquire several state-of-the-art technological equipment to speed up the process of searching and helping people in the event of a disaster. According to the president, Basarnas still lacks several equipment, including drone rescue. “Using technology to speed up search and rescue is very important. Even though we already have some of the equipment, we still need it, including drone rescue,” Jokowi remarked during the interview. a working meeting at Basarnas headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday. Besides drone rescue, the president noted that another equipment considered effective in helping and searching for disaster victims was the snake robot used in the United States and Japan. Jokowi also highlighted the importance of the robot diver tool in searching for victims at depths of over a thousand meters. “For the efficiency of rescue and search operations to reach depths of more than a thousand meters, I believe that we need a robot diver instead of a real human, who must dive deeply. Basarnas must have immediately,” he said. The Head of State then drew attention to a technological innovation resembling Iron Man or the jet suit used to search for victims up to 3,600 meters above sea level. Jokowi reminded Basarnas to submit a budget to the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture for the purchase of such tools. According to the president, the use of these tools not only helps to speed up search and rescue operations, but also to protect Basarnas personnel. “If Basarnas does not have the budget, they must immediately apply to the coordinating ministry of human development and culture. Please take note of my request,” he remarked. At the Basarnas working meeting, which also commemorated the agency’s 51st anniversary, Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, and Cabinet Secretary, Minister Pramono Anung. Related News: Indonesian police dogs help search for earthquake victims in Turkey

Related News: Indonesian SAR team in Turkey to help 7.8 million earthquake victims

