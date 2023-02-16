Imran Khan is expected to appear before the LHC today





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan is due to appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by 12:30 p.m. today to seek protective bail in a case filed against him following protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

The PTI chairman had approached the LHC after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad overturned his bail.

At the start of the hearing, lawyer Azhar Siddique presented his power of attorney on behalf of Imran Khan, who was invited to appear in court in person today.

“A meeting with Imran Khan’s doctors is ongoing and the party has concerns about his safety,” the lawyer pleaded in court and asked for additional time.

“How much time do you need?” asked Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

To this question, the lawyer said that they would do their best to bring Imran Khan in two hours.

After hearing this, the court adjourned the hearing until 12:30 p.m.

The ATC had canceled the bail after Imran Khan failed to show up on Wednesday and requested another exemption on medical grounds. The court rejected the plea and ordered the former prime minister to ensure attendance by 3:30 p.m., however, the summons was contested at the LHC.

During yesterday’s hearing, LHC Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh remarked that the PTI President would only be granted bail if he appeared in court in person.

The ousted prime minister, who was removed from office by a no-confidence decision, was held in the case in October last year after the announcement of Toshakhana’s verdict by the ECP, sparking protests across the country.

Khan had been released on medical bail after being injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during a November 3 rally.

Not only had the ATC summoned the head of the PTI, but a banking court had also asked Khan to appear before it in the prohibited financing case. However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the banking court to hold its verdict until February 22 – in a sigh of relief for the former prime minister.

The LHC said it would ensure Khan’s safety and asked his lawyer to ensure the PTI chief’s presence today, as an in-person appearance was the first rule in a bail case.

