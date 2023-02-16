Who is Fani Willis, the ‘pit bull’ prosecutor weighing Trump’s charges?





Feb 15 (Reuters) – Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor in Georgia, who is pursuing a criminal investigation into Donald Trump for his contacts with state officials regarding the 2020 U.S. election, has been described as a “pit -bull in the courtroom”.

That would be the kind of tenacity Willis, 51, would need if she decided to pursue criminal charges against the former Republican president. Such an indictment would be of a different magnitude for a local prosecutor whose office typically focuses on violent crimes and wrongdoing in the Atlanta area.

Some of his big cases to date have included charges against teachers who cheated to improve their students’ standardized test scores to get cash bonuses and promotions and charges against a rapper accused of bullying activity. gang. In both cases, she used an anti-racketeering law intended to break up organized crime.

Willis, a Democrat, has taken an aggressive approach in the Trump investigation, subpoenaing some of his allies, including Republican U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, while by waging legal battles to compel their testimony.

Latest updates

“It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, black, white, Democrat or Republican,” Willis, who is black, told CNN last year. “If you broke the law, you will be charged.”

Trump, who in November announced another run for president in 2024, denied any wrongdoing and called Willis a “radical left-wing prosecutor.”

A spokesperson for Willis did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

At the heart of the investigation is Trump’s January 2021 call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” just enough votes to reverse his narrow defeat in Democrat Joe Biden’s swing state. Willis also discussed a plan to name an alternate list of voters in a bid to award Georgia’s electoral votes to Trump, rather than Biden, before Congressional certification of the election results.

To help with the Trump investigation, Willis retained Atlanta private attorney John Floyd, who wrote a guide to pursuing state racketeering charges and worked with Willis on the Trump case. teacher. The move has led to speculation that she is building a case against Trump or his associates over Georgia’s organized crime law.

Trump accused her of targeting him for political gain and criticized his handling of violent crime in Atlanta, Georgia’s largest city and part of Fulton County.

Willis told a judge on January 24 that a decision on whether to file criminal charges was “imminent” after a special grand jury completed its work. Portions of the grand jury report are expected to be made public on Thursday, though all recommendations on criminal charges remain sealed for now. It is possible that no charges will result from the investigation.

“GIVE HER A THUMB”

“He’s a pit bull in the courtroom,” said Vincent Velazquez, a former Atlanta homicide detective who worked with Willis during his tenure as assistant district attorney. “You give her a thumbs up, she’ll take a walk.”

Willis told South Atlanta magazine in 2021 that she was raised primarily by her father, a criminal defense attorney who was a member of the Black Panther Party, a black power movement that began in the 1960s.

She graduated from Howard University, a historically black college in Washington that Vice President Kamala Harris also attended, and Emory University Law School in Atlanta before working as a criminal defense and court attorney. family law in private practice.

Willis worked in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2018, then won the county district attorney’s election in 2020, beating his former boss, Paul Howard. She is likely to be re-elected next year.

Georgia’s racketeering law goes further than its federal counterpart, allowing prosecution of “corrupt organizations” if the prosecution can prove they engaged in a pattern of criminal activity comprising two or more separate offences.

In the teachers’ case, a jury convicted 11 of the 12 defendants who stood trial in 2015 for racketeering and conspiracy.

Some defense attorneys have expressed concern that Willis has strayed from the intended use of the law and targeted speech protected by the U.S. Constitution.

“There is an overuse and abuse of the law,” said Jay Abt, a Georgia criminal defense attorney who is representing witnesses in the election investigation and defending indicted rapper Deamonte Kendrick, known as “Yak Gotti”.

Kendrick was charged by Willis alongside rapper Jeffery Lamar Williams, who plays Young Thug, and other hip hop artists accused of involvement in street gangs. This trial is ongoing.

“She wants to understand all the issues before she makes a decision,” Brian Steel, an attorney representing Young Thug, said of Willis.

Steel said Willis often ate meals in his office and responded to texts at all hours of the night.

“She’ll say why she agrees or disagrees and backs off,” Steel added.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward in Washington and Tom Hals in Wilimington, Delaware; Editing by Will Dunham, David Bario and Noeleen Walder

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Tom Hall

Thomson Reuters

Award-winning journalist with more than two decades of international news experience, focusing on high-stakes legal battles on everything from government policy to business negotiation.

