President Joko Widodo Praises Morris Garages Electric Car at IIMS 2023





Otomotiv1.com The 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) was successfully inaugurated by the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, today, Thursday (3/16/2023). One of the APM products participating in this great annual event is Morris Garages (MG). It seems that this year MG is colorful and lively with the presence of a car which is the new prima donna covered in electric blue paint on display on his stand stage. The MG 4 EV is MG’s latest electric model to be launched this afternoon at the IIM 2023 event, but was successfully revealed earlier in order to satisfy the curiosity of the Indonesian presidential entourage led by the President. Joko Widodo and accompanied by Indonesian MPR who is also the Chairman of Central IMI, Bambang Soesatyo who was accompanied by Airlangga Hartarto, Agus Gumiwang, Pramono Anung and other ministries. The MG 4 EV is MG’s first crossover model to catch the world’s attention, based on 100% electric propulsion and built on a platform specifically for MG’s next electric series in the future. The exterior design already looks very futuristic with such bold and very eye-catching curves and angles. It was obvious that the group that admired the Yellow, the MG 5 GT, were forced to join the storming of the stage when President Joko Widodo turned his attention to the Blue, the latest electric vehicle, the MG 4 EV, which caught his eye. Nice design. The technology is awesome. It is definitely loved by the Indonesian people! exclaimed President Jokowi to Arief Syarifudin, Director of Marketing and Public Relations of MG Motor Indonesia, when he felt the sensation of sitting behind the wheel of the MG4 EV. We thank President Joko Widodo and his entourage for stopping by the MG stand and expressing their impressions and support for Morris Garages. “Thanks to this special attention, MG feels confident and is increasingly motivated and excited to be able to provide a better and special driving experience to redefine the expectations of the Indonesian public,” Arief continued. We have chosen the theme Beyond Boundaries because we believe that the line-up we present at IIMS this time will break all boundaries, especially in the experience of MG which is approaching 100 years of activity in the world automobile competitions. Apparently Mr. Jokowi and his entourage also thought the same when they saw the MG 4 EV we made excellent at the IIMS 2023 event, added Arief who looked so happy after receiving the full support of the Indonesian Presidency.

