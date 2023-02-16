Turkey-Syria earthquake: the scandal of not being prepared

By David Rothery for ‘The Conversation’

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep that hit southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria on February 6, and the large aftershocks that followed, destroyed thousands of buildings and left tens of thousands of dead.

Responding to criticism over efforts to rescue buried survivors, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said it was impossible to prepare for the scale of the disaster. But is he right?

I don’t think so, and I’ll explain why.

It is true that it is difficult to predict when and where an earthquake may occur. In the days ahead, there are sometimes warning signs of a major earthquake, such as inexplicable night lights in the sky or unusual animal behavior. But these signals are unreliable and poorly understood.

In Japan and California, there are warning systems that can give a few tens of seconds of warning, turn traffic lights red and immobilize trains but obviously not long enough for any evacuation.

The Turkish government is well aware that the country sits on active fault zones in the earth’s crust, with a long history of seismic activity. Yet this has allowed builders to flout building regulations for earthquake resistance.

Preparing for earthquakes

Even assuming there was a reliable system that would give, say, a day or a month’s advance warning of a large earthquake, how should it be used?

If it were up to you, would you try to move millions of people out of the potentially affected area? Would they be ready to leave? Where would they live and then work if they returned to find their homes destroyed?

The best way to prepare for an earthquake, and what Erdogan had in his power to do, is to build houses and infrastructure using earthquake resistance techniques. This way people are not killed during the earthquake and they still have their homes afterwards.

There are many ways to design and construct buildings to withstand earthquakes so they don’t collapse. In an area at risk of large earthquakes, a multi-storey building should be designed so that when the ground begins to shake, its exterior walls on either side sway in unison in the same direction.

If, on the contrary, the opposing walls are free to move away from each other, the intermediate stories become momentarily unsupported, allowing the upper stories to fall back on the lower stories. This happened with deadly effect in Turkey.

Builders can prevent this by structurally tying floors and walls together, not making the building’s frame so rigid that it breaks, rather than bends a little. This may mean more steel and less concrete.

Other measures are possible at a higher cost. For example, foundations can be made deeper, tied to bedrock (because bedrock shakes less than the ground), or they can be mounted on flexible pads to isolate the building from ground movement.

It is a tragedy and a scandal that the Turkish government knows all this. They have introduced a series of increasingly strict seismic building codes, claiming to have learned lessons from the 1999 earthquake near the city of Izmit, near Istanbul, in which 17,000 people died.

But journalists report how these building codes have been widely flouted in Turkey. Building seismic resilience adds perhaps 20% to the costs of a construction project, so the temptation to ignore regulations is obvious.

In this case, the government not only failed to enforce its own building codes, but also encouraged non-compliance by allowing builders to pay a building amnesty in return for officially sanctioned code violations.

Today, charities are trying to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to help with emergency response alone.

The Turkish government gambled with the lives of its people and lost. Revenues from building amnesties are far too small to pay for the rebuilding that is now needed, although I dare say the building industry will do well with the extra work.

(David Rothery is professor of planetary geosciences at the Open University and author of ‘Volcanoes, Earthquakes and Tsunamis: A Complete Introduction’)