China’s economy stagnates as Xi Jinping moves to political center





By any Chinese national benchmark, 2022 was China’s economic annus horribilis, Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society and former Australian prime minister, told the China Matters forum on Wednesday evening. This underscored an emerging sense of political urgency to throw everything in place to restore economic growth. Two key documents lay out Rudd’s argument: the report of the Central Conference on Economic Work convened by Xi on December 15 and Xi’s speech at the Central Party School on February 8. The central economic conference details the political priorities for the coming year. The language reveals more than any official GDP figure. The warnings about disorderly capital expansion that dominated the 2021 report have faded, the focus is on expanding inbound Chinese direct investment, removing barriers and increasing convenience for foreign investors. Importantly, all references to Common Prosperity, Xi’s signed plan to redistribute income from the rich to the poor have been dropped. China’s economic growth stagnated in the last quarter of 2022. Credit:Sanghee Liu Rudd, who speaks Chinese and remains in contact with Chinese officials, said the party was deeply concerned about the collapse in Chinese growth figures in the fourth quarter. He is aware that his social contract with the Chinese people remains dependent on rising employment and living standards as direct corollaries of continued robust economic growth, he said. China’s political elites know well how bad the 2022 growth numbers were compared to the previous 35 years of economic data. Xi and the broader foreign and national security policy establishment will be acutely aware of what will happen if China’s economic growth begins to stagnate structurally. Xi must now find a way to spur private investment without loosening the ideological ties he has wrapped around China. This is accompanied by a new formulation: modernization with Chinese characteristics, a direct descendant of socialism with Chinese characteristics. In his Feb. 8 speech, Xi reframed the renewed pursuit of wealth as a nationalist cause — one that binds people to the party — regardless of its capitalist roots. It only took us a number of decades to complete the process of industrialization that developed Western countries have gone through for hundreds of years, he said. Chinese-style modernization has shattered the myth that modernization equals westernization. Only by unswervingly adhering to the party leadership can modernization with Chinese characteristics have a bright future and flourish. Rudd, in his last major speech before becoming Australia’s ambassador to the United States, warned that despite the pro-market shift and the appearance of a more diplomatic Beijing on the international circuit, there would be no softening in China’s ideological divide with the West. We must never forget that Xi’s control over the hard levers of power through the party security, intelligence and organizing apparatus continues to be nearly complete, he said. Get a grade directly from our foreigner correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

