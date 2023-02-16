Gujarat: 21st and Accounting: Gujarat CM Narendra Modi only continued to focus on fiscal prudence as Prime Minister

A less emphasized fact about the 2023 budget was that it was the 21st full budget presented by a government headed by Narendra Modi. This fact is not so insignificant because it gives us a prism in the economic, or rather fiscal, framework that has guided its policies over the past two decades.

The 2023 budget is important because it comes before Modi seeks another term – his third as prime minister. This will be his sixth election seeking a term as an elected GoI leader. These budgets are important in understanding whether there is a political cycle in the fiscal policies that emerged during his tenure.

A political cycle for fiscal policies can be thought of as an expansion of fiscal spending at election time by the incumbent government to increase the performance of the ruling party. Several freebies, giveaways or “revadis” are given with the help of public funds to attract people and influence their political choice. Politicians have frequently used such policies and incumbent state governments are known to have created such a political cycle.

A good example of such budget cycles would be the 2008 budget, where substantial budget resources were directed to revenue spending and fiscally bloated programs such as the agricultural loan exemption. Incidentally, this waiver was announced before the financial crisis of 2008, the crisis giving the government of the time some cover to justify its budgetary policies.

A more recent example was the continued use of fiscal tools through much of the early 2010s, even as the economy warranted a more cautious set of economic policies. Many of these policies focused on revenue spending and did not consider prudence as a principle. There was very little point in assessing the impact of fiscal spending on revenue spending, even as the economy entered the group of the “fragile 5” largely because of macroeconomic irresponsibility.

States that borrow to invest in capital expenditures such as physical infrastructure, or use that money to increase the capacity to provide public goods, tend to experience higher growth rates. This higher growth rate should ultimately lead to a reduction in budget deficits over a period. Modi’s five election-time budgets display this intuitive understanding.

This fiscal prudence was evident in the latest budget, which continues fiscal consolidation by reducing the deficit to less than 6% to 5.9%, while simultaneously focusing on capital spending. This was a fact appreciated by most commentators. But a less appreciated fact is that it has been a continuous feature of the budgets presented by Modi-led governments, whether in Gujarat or the Centre. In 2007, Gujarat’s budget deficits actually declined not only in terms of GDP but also in absolute levels. In 2006-07, Gujarat had a deficit of 6,165.02 crore. BE for 2007-08 had it at 5,994.19 crore. Between the 2011 and 2012 state budgets, the budget deficit remained barely unchanged, falling from 1.9% to 2%. However, Gujarat actually had a primary revenue surplus in 2011 and 2012. This is a great example of how Chief Minister Modi invested in Gujarat’s infrastructure while keeping the fiscal situation under control. In terms of key budget ideas, Gujarat’s 2007-08 budget was far-sighted as it introduced electronic budgeting for the first time in the country. The budget was prepared entirely online and was one of the first steps towards a paperless budget, which the Union budget did in 2020.

Likewise, the great infrastructure push we are witnessing today is a natural extension of the Modi era in Gujarat. In the 2012-13 budget, the Modi government allocated 133 crore for the Ahmedabad-Dholera highway. Also, a program which can be considered as a forerunner of Ayushman Bharat was introduced under the name of Mukhya Mantri Amritam which provided up to 2 lakh of assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses for people below the threshold of poverty.

Gujarat’s 2012-13 budget ended up providing 410 crore relief for the common woman/man, and this coincided at a time when the state was recording one of the highest growth rates in the country even as India’s growth rate was declining, while headline inflation in 2012 was in double digits. The Chief Minister therefore used the budget to provide strong economic fundamentals at a time when India was still struggling with macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

Even in the aftermath of the pandemic, the GoI has not lost its long-term perspective on budgetary resources and it has continued its commitment as custodians of taxpayers’ funds and borrowed money in the future. The funds were spent on productive spending – as they have been throughout his 21 years as head of government. Such consistency often stems from a conviction that other politicians have an interest in emulating.