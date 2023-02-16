President Jokowi opens IIMS 2023 exhibition, Will Reunion with Esemka





Jakarta – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo officially opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2023 exhibition at JIExpo Kemayoran in Central Jakarta on Thursday (16/2/2023) . The number one person in Indonesia must visit the hall to visit the motorcycle and car exhibition stands. In addition to President Jokowi, a number of United Indonesia cabinet officials, the Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly and the Ambassador of Cambodia, leaders of the incumbent agent of the mark also attended the opening ceremony of this international celebration. “By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim this morning, I open the car exhibition of the Indonesia International Motor Show,” said Joko Widodo during the opening ceremony of IIMS 2023 at JIExpo Kemayoran, in the center of Jakarta, Thursday (16/2/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In his speech, President Joko Widodo also hinted at all manufacturers in Indonesia moving towards the era of electrification, especially fully electric vehicles (EVs). President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo opens IIMS 2023. Photo: Ridwan Arifin/DetikOto “The trend in all countries is to encourage the use of electric cars. I urge the automotive industry to look at this trend and shift the industry slightly in this direction in almost all countries, from combustion to electric cars, as the current government continues to push from upstream to downstream of the vast ecosystem of cars Electricity is immediately detained so that it can enter the global supply chain,” he added. Jokowi’s presence at the opening of IIMS 2023 was expected by many parties. Because the number one in Indonesia will find Esemka, a local brand attached to Jokowi since taking office as mayor of Solo. Esemka is known to be one of the participants of the IIMS 2023 exhibition. This exhibition is the first for a local brand from Boyolali, Central Java. Esemka is known to occupy Hall A and the stand next to Suzuki and Jeep. Interestingly, during yesterday’s loading and unloading, Esemka had prepared one of its brand new battery-powered products. The type is van. Participants who took part in IIMS 2023 Car brands participating in IIMS 2023 included Daihatsu, BMW, Chery, DFSK, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, MG, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota and Wuling to Indomobil Group which showcased five brands namely Audi, Citroen, KIA, Nissan, Volkswagen (VW), as well as Esemka. Additionally, the motorcycle brands are Astra Honda Motor, Benelli-Keeway, Energica, Husqvarna, Italjet, KTM, Niu, Royal Alloy, Royal Enfield, and Yamaha. Meanwhile, electric motorcycle brands were followed by Gelis, Ion Mobility, Rakata, Selis and Smartby. The new Yadea brand of the Indomobil group will also participate. As a record, the lively implementation of IIMS 2023 featured a total of 145 attendees, with 45 attendees being four-wheel, two-wheel and electric vehicle brands. Carrying the theme BOOST (Bringing Opportunity for Automotive Society Together), IIMS 2023 provides a meeting place for businessmen, communities and consumers, in fact IIMS has become a new ecosystem chain for the Indonesian automotive industry . Dyandra Promosindo, as the organizer, is optimistic that it will attract 400,000 visitors in 11 days, with a target transaction of IDR 3.8 trillion. Watch the video “Jokowi visits IIMS 2023, stops at Esemka booth“

