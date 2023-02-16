Politics
The resignation of Nicola Sturgeons was a lesson in honor and humility
As independence’s top campaigner leaves the stage, it’s the prospect of a Labor government in Westminster that is the SNP’s biggest threat
February 15, 2023 1:16 p.m.(Update 1:19 p.m.)
She was eloquent, engaging and politically nuanced. The great irony of the press conference on the resignation of Nicola Sturgeons was that it underlined all the qualities that his supporters would be most appalled to lose at the head of their party and their country.
From the self-deprecating joke about how her critics are going to cope very well with the news, to her wish that she wouldn’t cry, the Scottish First Minister has proven once again that she is one of the most communicative. cleverest in recent British political history.
This skill propelled the SNP not only to victories in the Scottish Parliament, but also in Westminster, exploiting the narrow defeat of the 2014 independence referendum and the 2016 Brexit referendum into a powerful platform for why Scots now had to break with the United Kingdom. As she said today, eight emphatic electoral victories in eight years is quite a record.
And the popularity of sturgeons outside Scotland was perhaps all the more striking than it was within it. After a televised debate on the 2015 general election, she was judged by British voters to have performed better than David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage. Some viewers even asked why can’t I vote SNP in England?
Also during the Covid pandemic, his daily press conferences were a stark contrast to Boris Johnson’s bombast and evasion. Even though his administration had failed in many ways as catastrophically as London on issues such as protecting the elderly in nursing homes, his admission of regret as well as his successes helped maintain public solidarity.
The general feeling that she was kind of a fairly right-wing politician may be why the Scottish public will likely take her at her word on the reasons for her resignation. Although his popularity dipped to an all-time low after his trans identification reforms, the handling of the case of double rapist Isla Bryson and the police investigation into SNP finances, Sturgeon, insisted that no was a factor in his decision.
There was perhaps a bigger clue to a political reason for her resignation when she said she did not want to obstruct the special SNP conference next month, where her controversial plan to treat the upcoming general election as a referendum on independence will be discussed.
The plan has long been opposed by many in the party, including its allies, who believe it sets an unnecessary high bar at a time when voters will focus on the cost of living and other issues. It now seems clear that the de facto strategy will be watered down if not abandoned entirely.
Yet, in the end, Sturgeon was at her most persuasive when she pointed out that the shed had decided to quit because I am both a human being and a politician.
Although she felt for weeks that she could no longer cope with nature 24/7, it was yesterday’s funeral of SNP activist Allan Angus that confirmed her belief that there was more to life than being prime minister. His retort on his niece and nephew’s lack of childhood was particularly poignant.
Sturgeons’ reference to the brutality of being a frontline politician will also resonate with all parties, even as his critics will claim his cybernat supporters have turned online passion into aggression.
More broadly, his plea for more rationality in our discourse, from the trans debate to independence itself, will strike a chord with many. When I look at some of the issues that are hotly debated, one of the things I guess I regret is not being able to take a more rational approach, she said.
But it’s Sturgeon’s wish that the issues not be seen through the prism of his leadership and persona that stood out the most. His line that I have always believed that no individual should be dominant in a system for too long may have been a veiled reference to Alex Salmond, but it sounded like a rare example of political humility.
His message that beliefs and policies are more important than an individual was also a lesson for Boris Johnson on how to step off the stage in style with honor intact and how to know your time is over. Much like New Zealander Jacinda Ardern, the Sturgeons’ departure is a far cry from the selfishness of the Johnsons’ comeback campaign.
In the end, however, it was Johnson who proved the best recruiting sergeant for Scottish Independence. The prospect of a Labor government under Keir Starmer robs the SNP of the argument that Scotland has been ruled by Brexiteer Tories in London for six years. It also makes treating Westminster Election Day as a de facto referendum even more like a personal goal.
And with Sturgeons’ departure marking the removal of the country’s top independence defender, a fatigue from UK-wide life under the Tories may mean his lifelong dream seems more distant than Never.
