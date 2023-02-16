Indonesia and China agree final cost overruns for high-speed rail project – The Diplomat





Beat ASEAN | Economy | South East Asia An official told parliament this week that the project’s final overrun was $1.2 billion, up from more than $2 billion previously forecast.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo stands near a newly unveiled Complete Inspection Train Unit (CIT) during his visit to the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Railway Station in Tegalluar, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, October 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Advertisement The Indonesian government said it has finalized cost overruns on a China-backed high-speed rail line on the island of Java, as the project heads towards completion after repeated delays. Addressing parliament on Monday, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, says that the Indonesian and Chinese governments have agreed on a cost overrun of 18 trillion rupiah (about $1.2 billion), down from the more than $2 billion previously planned. There are several things they are still looking at regarding taxes, frequency compensation fees, he said, but we have agreed on the numbers. He did not say when the meeting took place, although negotiations have been declared to be in their final stages in the middle of last month. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is nearing completion. In November, at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo and Chinese Xi Jinping attended a trial of the railway. At the time, an official said the track laying work was to be completed by March this year, and would be completed by June. Further details, including an additional loan from the China Development Bank to cover additional costs, are to be finalized this month, added Kartika. Thus, the rapid train project can be completed according to the schedule, which is June or July 2023, he said. Diplomatic Brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter This will end a construction process that has been beset by delays and cost overruns of all kinds. In September 2015, when the administration of President Joko Widodos awarded the contract for the 145 kilometer line to a consortium of Chinese and Indonesian state-owned enterprises known as Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), the project was originally to be completed by 2018, at a cost of $5.5 billion. Last year, however, state-owned rail operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), part of the KCIC consortium, announced that the project’s estimated cost had skyrocketed to 113 trillion rupees ($7.36 billion). . This forced Jokowi to authorize the use of public funds to cover the excess, reversing a 2015 decree that prohibited the use of public funds in the project. Last month, KAI received a capital injection of 3.2 trillion rupees ($210.6 million) from the government to help complete the project. Many price changes were unavoidable, a KAI official told parliament last year, involving increases in the price of materials and machinery, delays in land acquisition and the need for special measures to deal with the crisis. ground instability along certain sections of the 145 kilometer line. . The COVID-19 pandemic has further stalled the project. As the first high-speed rail project in Southeast Asia and a key BRI project, the rail project has been important for Chinese prestige. It is also important for Jokowi’s domestic position, given his administration’s commitment to developing the country’s infrastructure and the controversial decision to award the project to China rather than Japan. Advertisement The fact that the final agreed overrun between China and Indonesia is a considerably lower amount than previously expected ensures that it will have a net positive impact on relations between Jakarta and Beijing. When completed, the railway will cut travel time by train between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province, from three hours to around 40 minutes.

