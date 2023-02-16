Blinken pledges earthquake support on first visit to Turkey





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Turkey on Sunday to discuss support after a massive earthquake, his first trip to the NATO ally which has had tumultuous relations with Washington. Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base, through which the United States has flown aid, and then hold talks in the capital Ankara on continued US support, State Department spokesman Ned Price. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The top US diplomat will also take part in the Munich Security Conference, where the war in Ukraine and tensions with China will take center stage, and will visit Greece, Turkey’s historic rival and NATO ally. . The United States sent some 200 rescuers and paid an initial $85 million in aid to Turkey, deploying Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters to deliver supplies to the worst-hit areas. The visit, which was planned before the February 6 earthquake that killed nearly 40,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria, will be Blinken’s first to Turkey after more than two years in office. President Joe Biden was elected after promising to distance himself more from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom Biden previously called an autocrat. But the Biden administration has since viewed Turkey as useful in a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine, including in a deal to ship grain across the Black Sea to ease global shortages. The Biden administration has voiced support for Turkey’s request to buy F-16 fighter jets, but the sale is stalled in Congress over concerns about Turkey’s human rights record and threats against Greece. The United States has been looking for ways to encourage Erdogan to lift his objections to the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland, which have abandoned their previous neutrality since Russia invaded Ukraine. Turkey has been the main resistance, with Erdogan urging Sweden to crack down on Kurdish militants seen by Ankara as terrorists. After signs of progress, Erdogan renewed his objections to Sweden after a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in which a far-right activist set fire to Islam’s holy book, the Koran. In recent years, the United States has also been angered by Turkey’s purchase of an advanced air defense system from Moscow, saying it could help NATO’s main adversary focus on warplanes. western hunting. Blinken is expected to discuss tensions with Turkey during his Monday trip to Athens, although the temperature has cooled since the earthquake as Greece provides assistance to its neighbor. Blinken will begin his trip Thursday in Frankfurt and then travel to the Munich Security Conference, the annual gathering of leaders taking place a week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Munich, Blinken will join Vice President Kamala Harris, who is part of a group of US officials visiting Europe around the anniversary, with Biden due to visit Poland next week. Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is also expected in Munich, offering a potential chance to meet Blinken, although US officials have said nothing has been decided. Blinken was due to visit Beijing earlier this month on the first trip by a senior US diplomat in more than four years, seeking to prevent tensions between the world’s two largest economies from spiraling out of control. But he abruptly canceled the trip after the United States said a Chinese surveillance balloon, later shot down, had been spotted over the continental United States. Learn more: Blinken Cancels China Trip, US Says Spy Balloon Unacceptable

