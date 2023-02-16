Earthquake Survivors Still Pulled From Ruins Despite Long Odds





Turkish teams in ISTANBUL are relentlessly searching for survivors after devastating earthquakes in the region continued for a tenth day on Wednesday, with rescues still being reported despite the long odds. Crews will ensure that every person is removed from the rubble before debris removal begins, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday evening, adding that nearly 20,000 buildings had been destroyed. A 42-year-old woman was shot alive in Kahramanmaras province on Wednesday morning, state broadcaster TRT reported. Melike Imamoglu was buried under the rubble for 222 hours, according to the report. The rescue could not be independently verified. Local media reported details of the efforts of those trapped to stay alive. Two brothers, who were rescued in Kahramanmaras on Tuesday morning, told CNN Trk television they had access to protein powder which they dissolved in their own urine and consumed. Meanwhile, clean-up work has started in some parts of the hard-hit province of Hatay, as reported by a reporter from state broadcaster TRT. Two powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria in quick succession in the early hours of February 6. Turkish authorities report 35,418 deaths in that country alone, bringing the combined total with Syria to more than 40,000. Around 1.6 million people are currently staying in emergency shelters in Turkey and another 600,000 people have left the region or been evacuated. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have arrested several contractors for their alleged responsibility for collapsing buildings. At least 20 social media users have been arrested for provocative messages, police said on Wednesday. Erdogan slammed some social media posts, including alleged damage to dams in the region, as slander and filed lawsuits under the announced state of emergency for the 10 quake-hit provinces. 2023 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.victoriaadvocate.com/earthquake-survivors-still-being-pulled-from-ruins-despite-long-odds/article_78c3169c-ad7e-11ed-8adf-47bc0f125105.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos