Politics
US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.
With the fourth “unmanned aerial object” shot down over US airspace in no less than eight days, tensions in the Pacific are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the depths of the Cold War.
While the war in Ukraine kept the world’s attention on Europe, the ballooning incidents could be the watershed moment that the history books will later remember as the spark that ultimately swung the states’ foreign policy States and from Europe to Asia.
As the rhetoric emerging from Beijing and Washington has steadily intensified, the United States has gradually prepared its entry into the Pacific arena, forging new alliances and strategic partnerships.
Brussels was quick to react and catch up.
Both powers have realized the importance of positioning themselves in Asia so as not to become relics of the past, with the region promising to be the main engine of global economic growth.
However, the US and the EU will need to employ different strategies depending on their respective strengths to succeed in establishing a meaningful presence in Asia.
Washington’s intentions in Asia are clear
The United States already has a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific, being the second largest trading partner for most nations and more than 120 military bases in the region.
As Beijing’s hostility in Southeast Asia grows, it has pushed nations in the region to seek American deterrence to secure their sovereignty.
Countries like Indonesia and the Philippines have begun to voice repeated concerns about Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s coercive tactics, including several voices at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.
There is an opportunity for the United States to provide a balance of power to nations that are increasingly eclipsed in Beijing’s sphere of influence.
The recent launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Agreement (IPEF), which includes 12 regional nations and excludes China, demonstrates this appetite.
The Biden administration should use the IPEF as a springboard to accelerate and strengthen economic and military ties with any Southeast Asian nation seeking to balance China’s influence and ensure its sovereignty as much as its economic security.
The recent announcement of the acceleration of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and the Philippines, providing access to four new military bases in the Philippines for the United States military, is proof of this.
Energy-producing allies are key to offsetting China’s influence
The United States has a second key advantage, its status as an energy-producing nation. This gives it the potential to safeguard global energy security and accessibility as the energy supply crisis threatens political and economic stability across the globe. This, however, requires energy-producing allies.
Saudi Arabia once held this special position. However, its growing rapprochement with Russia and, recently, China, has strained relations with Washington.
The United Arab Emirates has stepped up to fill the void.
He helped protect US interests in the region by trying to dissuade Saudi Arabia from enacting an OPEC+ oil production cut last year when prices were already above pre-Secondary levels. pandemic.
Ties between Washington and Abu Dhabi will only grow stronger, as the Emirates also have the ability to exert influence in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and can help the United States focus on the region.
Brussels is playing a different game
On the other hand, Europe’s strategy has been very different.
Slightly more opportunistic, Brussels has focused on pooling its collective resources to offer significant investments to take on a stronger global leadership role in the future.
European lighthouse projects under the Global Gateway Initiative offer developing countries an alternative to China’s strategic largesse under the Belt and Road Initiative, through which Beijing demonstrates its power along strategic trade routes by developing ports, energy projects and telecommunications networks.
The EU has several projects planned in China’s backyard, such as an energy transition partnership with Indonesia and a digital connectivity project in the Philippines.
The same goes for plans in Russia’s backyard, such as a hydrogen project in Kazakhstan, which is becoming an increasingly important partner for Europe in future energy and raw materials.
In addition, Brussels is planning a transport link in Central Asia, two projects in Mongolia and a hydroelectric power station in Tajikistan.
Hearts and minds are best won by economic power
In the era of strategic competition, the conclusion of agreements and an ambitious approach to partnerships with ASEAN economies is precisely what the EU still needs.
In turn, bilateral engagement with Southeast Asian giants Indonesia and the Philippines will strengthen the case for the Holy Grail of its Indo-Pacific trade diplomacy: an EU-ASEAN trade deal could and should lead to a free trade agreement to spur growth and strength on both sides one day.
There are good approaches in this area that Washington and Brussels can learn from and, even better, work together.
As the pivot unfolds, the US and EU must remember that the most potent weapon in their arsenal is their economic might. You can, in fact, fight balloons with dollars and euros.
The pair are also expected to make that message clear when their representatives meet with senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, which is being held this weekend.
Oliver Rolofs is an expert in strategic security and communications. He was previously the communications manager at the Munich Security Conference, where he established the cybersecurity and energy security agenda.
At Euronews, we believe that all points of view matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send presentations or submissions and be part of the conversation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/02/15/us-china-balloon-incidents-should-prod-brussels-to-strengthen-its-influence-in-asia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury
- SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season
- Biden says he will contact Xi following balloon downing
- Indian officials end 3-day search of BBC offices that has been criticized by news groups