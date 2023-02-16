US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

With the fourth “unmanned aerial object” shot down over US airspace in no less than eight days, tensions in the Pacific are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the depths of the Cold War.

While the war in Ukraine kept the world’s attention on Europe, the ballooning incidents could be the watershed moment that the history books will later remember as the spark that ultimately swung the states’ foreign policy States and from Europe to Asia.

As the rhetoric emerging from Beijing and Washington has steadily intensified, the United States has gradually prepared its entry into the Pacific arena, forging new alliances and strategic partnerships.

Brussels was quick to react and catch up.

Both powers have realized the importance of positioning themselves in Asia so as not to become relics of the past, with the region promising to be the main engine of global economic growth.

However, the US and the EU will need to employ different strategies depending on their respective strengths to succeed in establishing a meaningful presence in Asia.

Washington’s intentions in Asia are clear

The United States already has a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific, being the second largest trading partner for most nations and more than 120 military bases in the region.

As Beijing’s hostility in Southeast Asia grows, it has pushed nations in the region to seek American deterrence to secure their sovereignty.

Countries like Indonesia and the Philippines have begun to voice repeated concerns about Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s coercive tactics, including several voices at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

There is an opportunity for the United States to provide a balance of power to nations that are increasingly eclipsed in Beijing’s sphere of influence.

The recent launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Agreement (IPEF), which includes 12 regional nations and excludes China, demonstrates this appetite.

The Biden administration should use the IPEF as a springboard to accelerate and strengthen economic and military ties with any Southeast Asian nation seeking to balance China’s influence and ensure its sovereignty as much as its economic security.

The recent announcement of the acceleration of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and the Philippines, providing access to four new military bases in the Philippines for the United States military, is proof of this.

Energy-producing allies are key to offsetting China’s influence

The United States has a second key advantage, its status as an energy-producing nation. This gives it the potential to safeguard global energy security and accessibility as the energy supply crisis threatens political and economic stability across the globe. This, however, requires energy-producing allies.

Saudi Arabia once held this special position. However, its growing rapprochement with Russia and, recently, China, has strained relations with Washington.

The United Arab Emirates has stepped up to fill the void.

He helped protect US interests in the region by trying to dissuade Saudi Arabia from enacting an OPEC+ oil production cut last year when prices were already above pre-Secondary levels. pandemic.

Ties between Washington and Abu Dhabi will only grow stronger, as the Emirates also have the ability to exert influence in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and can help the United States focus on the region.

Brussels is playing a different game

On the other hand, Europe’s strategy has been very different.

Slightly more opportunistic, Brussels has focused on pooling its collective resources to offer significant investments to take on a stronger global leadership role in the future.

European lighthouse projects under the Global Gateway Initiative offer developing countries an alternative to China’s strategic largesse under the Belt and Road Initiative, through which Beijing demonstrates its power along strategic trade routes by developing ports, energy projects and telecommunications networks.

The EU has several projects planned in China’s backyard, such as an energy transition partnership with Indonesia and a digital connectivity project in the Philippines.

The same goes for plans in Russia’s backyard, such as a hydrogen project in Kazakhstan, which is becoming an increasingly important partner for Europe in future energy and raw materials.

In addition, Brussels is planning a transport link in Central Asia, two projects in Mongolia and a hydroelectric power station in Tajikistan.

Hearts and minds are best won by economic power

In the era of strategic competition, the conclusion of agreements and an ambitious approach to partnerships with ASEAN economies is precisely what the EU still needs.

In turn, bilateral engagement with Southeast Asian giants Indonesia and the Philippines will strengthen the case for the Holy Grail of its Indo-Pacific trade diplomacy: an EU-ASEAN trade deal could and should lead to a free trade agreement to spur growth and strength on both sides one day.

There are good approaches in this area that Washington and Brussels can learn from and, even better, work together.

As the pivot unfolds, the US and EU must remember that the most potent weapon in their arsenal is their economic might. You can, in fact, fight balloons with dollars and euros.

The pair are also expected to make that message clear when their representatives meet with senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, which is being held this weekend.

Oliver Rolofs is an expert in strategic security and communications. He was previously the communications manager at the Munich Security Conference, where he established the cybersecurity and energy security agenda.

