Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans





Boris Johnson, MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip, posted a minute-and-a-half-long video on Twitter in which he added his support for Hillingdon Council's objection to the expansion of ULEZ. Under the title Stop Sadiq Khans ULEZ crazy expansion plan he says: 'It will hit hard-working families and businesses in the outskirts of London with an unfair tax grab. That's why I support @hillingdon's advice in their fight against this. Within two hours of posting, the video had been retweeted over 700 times and had over 3,000 likes. In the video, he reminds people of his achievements in cleaning London's air and goes on to say, "You don't need one emissions zone for all of London, it's central London that has the air quality problem… By 2030, all new cars in this country will be cleaner and greener anyway. 'There's only one reason why [Sadiq Khan] does and it is because he has bankrupted TfL by his mismanagement of London's finances and wants to raise money from motorists in the outskirts of London and beyond. Critics of his position were quick to react. Geraint Davies, MP for Swansea West and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Air Pollution, replied: 'Around 155 people die each year in Hillingdon due to the toxic air. You're happy with that, aren't you? As mayor, you could have saved thousands of lives, but you failed to act. Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, added: "A reminder then, even if the high projections for electric vehicle sales are met, there will still be 23 million petrol and diesel cars on the UK roads in 2030 – 65% of Total There will remain a lot of air pollution potential. Yesterday, we reported on the fact that many boroughs that oppose the expansion of the ULEZ are lagging behind in the installation of EV charging stations. Image: (c) Transport for London

