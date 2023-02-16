China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women





BEIJING (AP) China and Iran have urged neighboring Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education.

The call came in a joint statement released Thursday following a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in which both sides affirmed close economic and political ties and their rejection of Western standards of human rights and democracy.

Since taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have barred women and girls from universities and schools after sixth grade and expelled those holding elective positions and others. important positions. Both parties (…) called on the Afghan leadership to form an inclusive government in which all ethnic groups and political groups effectively participate, and to reverse all discriminatory measures against women, ethnic minorities and other religions “, the statement said, adding that the United States and its NATO allies should be responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan.” The United States had supported Afghanistan’s elected government against the Taliban, but withdrew in the face of rising costs and dwindling domestic support for a government unable to counter a Taliban revival. The call for women’s rights is notable coming from Iran’s hardline Shia Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating dress requirements. . The country’s theocracy has executed at least four men since protests began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini. All have faced speedy and internationally criticized closed trials. Much of the Sino-Iranian joint statement emphasized strong political and economic ties, the pursuit of peace and justice in the Middle East, and denuclearization despite Tehran’s alleged drive to produce atomic weapons. In an earlier meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and demanded autonomy for democratic Taiwan. China and Iran present themselves, alongside Moscow, as counterweights to American power and have given tacit support, and in the case of Iran, material support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and resisting unilateralism and intimidation, Xi said in a statement broadcast by Chinese state television on its website. Xi and Raisi witnessed the signing of 20 cooperation agreements, including on trade and tourism, the Chinese government said. These are in addition to a 25-year strategic agreement signed in 2021 to cooperate in the development of oil, industry and other areas. China is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil and a major source of investment. Iran has struggled for years under trade and financial sanctions imposed by Washington and other Western governments. The US government cut off Iranians’ access to the network that connects global banks in 2018.

