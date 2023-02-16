Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Iran

In this photo released by the Xinhua News Agency, visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, after reviewing an honor guard during a ceremony to greeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 14, 2023. YAN YAN / AP

He Accepted the invitation with pleasure. Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Iran, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday (February 16th), following a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. For the moment, no date has been advanced.

The Chinese president’s last state visit to Iran was in January 2016. The announcement comes on the third and final day of a visit by Raisi, the first by an Iranian president to China in more than 20 years.

Political and economic partners, the two countries are facing Western pressure, in particular because of their positions vis-à-vis the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Iran is already under US sanctions because of its nuclear program.

In Thursday’s statement, the two countries call for the lifting of US sanctions, saying that “guarantee Iran’s economic dividends” constituted “An important part” of the nuclear agreement signed in 2015. They also call for complete and effective application of this agreement, accusing “the unilateral withdrawal of the United States” for current voltages.

Iran is one of the last major countries to offer its support to Russia, whose diplomatic isolation has increased since the beginning of the Russian military intervention at the end of February 2022. Western countries notably accuse the Islamic Republic of provide Moscow with armed military drones used against Ukraine, which Tehran denies.

On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping hailed the “solidarity” China-Iran, stating that Faced with the complex situation induced by developments in the world, time and history, China and Iran support each other, display their solidarity and cooperation.

Beijing had signed in 2021 a vast strategic agreement over 25 years with Tehran. This major partnership covers areas as varied as energy, security, infrastructure and communications.