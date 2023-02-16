Imran Khan calls for investigation against General Bajwa





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked President Arif Alvi to order an immediate investigation against former army chief of staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for violation of his oath and the Constitution of Pakistan.

In a letter dated February 14, Imran Khan referred to an article by journalist Javed Chaudhry in which startling revelations were made attributing General (retired) Bajwa.

Some very disturbing information has now fallen into the public domain that it is clear that retired General Bajwa, as COAS, violated his oath of office on several occasions, the head of the PTI said in a letter written to the president on Thursday.

He [Mr Bajwa] admitted to journalist Javed Ch that we (and it would be essential to know from him who was the us in reference) considered Imran Khan dangerous for the country if he continued to stay in power, Khan told the president in the letter.

The question is who gave him the power to decide that an elected prime minister was supposed to be a danger to the country if he continued to stay in power. Only the people, through elections, can decide who they want to elect as prime minister.

To take such a right on himself is in flagrant violation of his oath as set forth in Article 244 of the Third Schedule of the Constitution, he pointed out.

In the letter, Imran also mentioned that General Bajwas allegedly admitted to having successfully dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against Shaukat Tarin.

Regardless of the merits of his claims in this case, he also admitted that he was successful in having the NAB case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed, revealing that NAB was under his control – again a clear violation of the constitutional oath because that the military itself is a department under the Ministry of Defense and official self-governing civilian institutions are not under military control, Khan wrote.

Imran Khan, who is currently facing several cases in different courts, said it was the constitutional duty of the president and as supreme commander of the armed forces to take immediate action and initiate an investigation to establish whether such serious violations of the Constitution and the taking of the oath under the Constitution took place.

