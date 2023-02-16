Pakistan won’t rest until Turkey recovers from earthquake: PM





Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Turkey on Thursday, met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his “sincere condolences” for the loss of thousands of lives in the deadly earthquake that struck the country last week. The prime minister was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex in Ankara, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office. During their tete-a-tete as well as during the delegation-level talks, the Prime Minister offered his sincere condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish nation for the tragic loss of thousands of precious lives and the massive damage to the infrastructure following devastating earthquakes. which hit Turkey on February 6, 2023. Recalling the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey, the Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan feel the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers and sisters. Also read: “Turkey’s pain is our pain”: Pakistan will continue to support earthquake victims He added that the people of Pakistan will not rest until the last person in the earthquake affected areas is fully rehabilitated. President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s strong and unwavering support to Turkey following the devastating earthquake. He reaffirmed that the resolute Turkish nation will emerge from this natural calamity with more strength and determination than ever. The prime minister, in a tweet after the meeting, said during a meeting with his brother President Erdogan, that he had expressed deep condolences to him on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan. “I assured him of our unwavering support for Turkey. I am confident that under the leadership of the President, Turkey will come out of this disaster stronger,” he added. During a meeting with my brother HE the President @RTErdogan, I expressed my sincere condolences to him on behalf of the people and the government of . I assured him of our unwavering support for . I am convinced that under the leadership of the President, Turkey will emerge stronger from this disaster. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 16, 2023 The Prime Minister is visiting Turkey as part of a special gesture to express Pakistan’s solidarity and support for Turkey following the massive earthquakes in Turkey. The prime minister will also visit earthquake-affected areas and interact with Pakistani rescue and recovery teams on the ground, the statement said. The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for rescue and relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey in the morning of that day. All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people and the Prime Minister is personally overseeing the relief effort. Pakistan and Turkey have deep brotherly ties. The two countries have steadfastly supported each other through every trial and tribulation. Prime Minister Shehbaz is accompanied by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik. Turkey and neighboring Syria were rocked by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that killed more than 41,000 people and left millions in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors left homeless in temperatures winters close to freezing point.

